CWD plan open for commentsThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting public comment on a draft plan to manage chronic wasting disease through Jan. 15. Details about the plan, which contains a range of recommendations for wildlife managers, are available on the CWD Working Group website, wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group. The working group is scheduled to present a final draft of the plan to the Game and Fish Commission next spring.
