Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Bryan Maitland, a Ph.D. student at the University of Wyoming, is scheduled to talk about his research into aquatic food webs and how that information can inform fish conservation and management. Call club president George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
Pole Mountain Shuffle returns to Tie City
The Pole Mountain Shuffle Nordic ski races are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 starting at the Tie City Trailhead. The event features 10k and 5k races in both the classic and skate techniques. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Medicine Bow Nordic Association. Go to www.medicinebownordic.org for more information.
Winter Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science initiative through the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are enlisted to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range or the Pole Mountain Unit, with volunteers asked to ski or snowshoe the route on Feb. 16 looking for moose or signs of moose. Data collected on that day will be given to wildlife managers to aid their work. Routes are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information or to register.
Arbor Day poster contest open
Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are hosting a poster contest to celebrate Wyoming’s 131st Arbor Day on April 26. All fourth- and fifth-grade students in Wyoming are invited to create a poster depicting the theme “Trees Please…For You and Me.” The winner will receive $100, plaque and framed poster, and his or her teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, plaque and framed poster. Posters should be no larger than 14-by-18 inches. The contest deadline is March 25. Go to wyomingplt.org for contest rules. Contact Jessica Halverson at (307) 283-2954 or jessica.halberson1@gmail.com for more information.
