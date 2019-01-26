Each year since snowbikes first appeared on the trails at Happy Jack Recreation Area about eight years ago efforts were undertaken to provide suitable routes to meet the needs of this new form of winter recreation.
This season a small army of volunteers have stepped forward to continue this effort by taking the time to pack the popular multi-use trails. According to Dewey Gallegos, co-owner of the Pedal House and one of the volunteers, there are nine people who have been trained and who take on packing duties.
“We have a group calendar where volunteers sign up to cover a week at a time,” Gallegos said. “Our goal is to groom when there is fresh snowfall so the trails are ready for the weekend.”
Gallegos said if the snow falls and nobody is available, he heads out late in the day and often completes the grooming in the dark.
When the bikes first appeared on the trails, most, if not all, of those first riders had no idea what constituted “great snowbike conditions.” They quickly learned that snowbikes floundered in unpacked snow, turning the bikes into torture racks rather than a means of enjoyable recreation. Initially, about the only packed surfaces available were the Nordic ski trails.
The addition of another type of recreation on the already-busy groomed ski trails created some concern with those skiers who relished the arduously-manicured trails. The rub came when a snowbiker pedaled down a recently-groomed trail when the surface was too soft. Instead of floating on the surface, their tires broke through, leaving ruts and slipping around corners. Skinny Nordic skis easily caught in the tracks, making the skier either trip or even take a tumble into the trees.
In those early years there was also a learning curve for those on the bikes. Tire air pressure was key to having a good time as well as preventing ruts in the trail. It wasn’t uncommon for snowbikers, when meeting on the trail, to squeeze the other rider’s tires to check the pressure. It became the snowbikers handshake. It was a learning process where riders compared pressures and figured out that low pressure really was helpful.
In an article written by Greg Heil for the on-line publication “Singletracks.com” he recommends air pressure as low as 1 to 4 pounds per square inch, depending on rider weight, for soft groomed surfaces and 6 to 8 psi for trails with a hard-packed surface. Considering that the air pressure of a typical roadbike running on pavement is over 110 psi, going down to single digits took some mental adjustment.
Now, eight years into the evolution of snowbiking at Happy Jack, the maze of trails includes both wide groomed trails for Nordic skiers and separate packed multi-use trails. The later are narrower and tend to wind through the trees and are just the thing not only for snowbikers but also for snowshoers and other non-skiing, non-motorized users.
Two years ago Laramie resident, Dan McCoy, through Laramie BikeNet, spearheaded fundraising efforts and managed to raise funds to purchase a machine, called a Snowdog, to pack the 21 miles of multi-use trails. Prior to that, packing was painstakingly done on snowshoes, stomping the snow into compliance.
Use of a motorized machine to pack the trails was also made possible through collaboration with members of the Medicine Bow Nordic Association and personnel with the U.S. Forest Service to secure the appropriate permitting.
Just this past week after the snowstorm early in the week blanketed the trails with 4 to 6 inches of powder, volunteer and Laramie resident, Rico Verco, stepped forward and packed the trails right away to ready them for snowbike use.
The announcement of the grooming, posted by Dan McCoy on the Happy Jack Fat Bikers Facebook page, encouraged riders to give the trails time to “set up” before getting the snowbikes out.
“Give it time to set-up,” McCoy wrote as a reminder. “Then, if it’s still not ready, give it more time.”
As for the Snowdog, it resembles the front half of a snowmobile while the operator stands in the sled that is towed by the machine. Gallegos admits that it can be a bit tricky to operate when first learning.
“The groomer is really fun to ride when the trails have been packed previously,” Gallegos said. “It is more of a chore in fresh, deep snow. The more I use it, the easier it gets but it tips over fairly easy on some sloped trails. It takes me about two to two and a half hours to pack all the trails if there aren’t any mishaps.”
Gallegos said Pedal House staff are currently modifying the groomer that is pulled behind the Snowdog so that it works better for the terrain at Happy Jack. Once completed, the set-up should work much better as the snow season continues. With all the accommodations and separation of users, the Happy Jack Recreation Area continues to attract quite a crowd of users in all non-motorized modes.
