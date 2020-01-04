It seems just yesterday we were all fretting about what our computers would do when the clock struck January 1, 2000. Remember Y2K? As it turned out, the toughest part was remembering to put in the correct year when writing a check.
Over the last two decades, I’ve shared my outdoor adventures through this newspaper. Nearly every New Year, I reflect on the previous year. Often I also set goals, call them resolutions if you like, for the next year.
My 2002 “to do” list had a few interesting items. They included windsurfing at Lake Hattie, backpacking the Gros Venture Wilderness, hiking up Medicine Bow Peak (an annual goal) and learning to snowboard. Of those, I only completed one: the hike up the peak. I have yet to windsurf at Lake Hattie and taking up snowboarding sounds painful.
In 2002 I managed to meet my goal of clocking in 4,500 self-propelled activity miles. Since 2000 I’ve kept track of my miles thanks to the TriHydro Fitness Challenge that got me in the habit. That Laramie business offered the program even to non-employees as an incentive to adopt an active lifestyle. The goal was to run, bike, swim, ski or otherwise move at least 1,000 miles or, if already active, making it 2,000 miles for the year 2000.
I convert non running and biking activities to miles based on time. No matter what activity I do, I rack up a few miles. For example, if I lift weights or do martial arts, I convert the time to miles based on how far I’d run in that amount of time.
My annual mileage inched upwards. Since starting, I’ve had two shoulder surgeries and two knee surgeries. As a result, mileage totals go up and down somewhat. My all-time big year was 2016 when I clocked in an amazing 7,755 miles. I did a couple bicycle tours that year, which really upped the miles.
My annual mileage total for the past decade has exceeded 6,000 miles every year and, for half of those years, I managed to break 7,000 miles. That was the case this year where I clocked in 7,276 activity miles. In looking back, it makes that initial 2,000 mile goal seem pretty tame, but those first couple years I didn’t have such an ingrained habit.
I mention this because others might find keeping a record of the miles they run, bike or crawl to be a good incentive. Start simple. For 2020 you might aim for 2,020 activity miles. If just starting out, go for 1,000 miles. You set the goal and figure your own conversion standards. For me, I just keep it consistent so each year is comparable to the last. I’m not competing against anyone either; I just keep track as my own incentive. Now it’s just habit.
As an added incentive, on Thanksgiving in 2013 I took on a Runner’s World magazine challenge to run every day from that holiday to New Year’s Day. I figured, while I couldn’t run fast or far, I was consistent. Running at least a mile a day was doable. When the New Year came and I met my goal, I just kept running. The next year I became an official member of the National Running Streak Association. To even become a member, a person must run every day for a year. I was thrilled to become an official streaker.
Alas, I had to abandon my running streak after 755 days, or just over two years, due to knee surgery. I pouted for two days and then launched a new streak – via bicycle.
As of this New Year’s Eve, I’ve biked, either indoors or outdoors, every day for 1,476 days – just over four years. This past year I biked 5,548 miles, adding to my overall streak grand total of 17,444 cycling miles. I’ve pedaled over two-thirds the distance around the earth.
I’m not alone in streaking. Three Laramie residents remain on the active National Running Streak roster. Mike Ernst has put in the running miles every day for 11.7 years; Kathy Selmer has streaked for 6.3 years and, newest on the list, Keileigh Yeend has 2.6 years of streaking behind her. I applaud them all and wish them well as they streak into the next decade.
My goal for 2020 is to keep on bike streaking and attempt to get as many activity miles in as possible. I’d like to make it another 7,000-mile year. Heck, maybe I’ll even give windsurfing at Lake Hattie a try this year just to try something new and different. Regardless, here’s to an active 2020 – no matter your mode.
