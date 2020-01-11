The Tie City Trailhead of the Happy Jack Recreation Area is a busy place, especially on weekends. Starting today and for the following two consecutive Saturdays, Nordic ski races will make this area especially congested.

Peggy McCrackin, program coordinator for the Medicine Bow Nordic Association or MBNA, said those who plan to ski recreationally on these days just need to plan ahead to make their ski outing more enjoyable.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.