Skiers take off during a previous ski race at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. On race days, the ski trails remain open to non-racers but are asked to yield to racers. During race days it is best to leave the dog at home for those who typically ski with their pet.
Two previous University of Wyoming Nordic Ski Team racers compete in a previous event at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Race season kicks off today at noon with the Middle School Mind Bender, and then races are scheduled the two following Saturdays.
The Tie City Trailhead for the Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain will be especially busy today and the next two consecutive Saturdays with Nordic ski races each Saturday. The area around the warming hut will be especially congested prior to and during race times. Recreational skiers might opt to avoid this trailhead during race times.
Skiers take off during a previous ski race at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. On race days, the ski trails remain open to non-racers but are asked to yield to racers. During race days it is best to leave the dog at home for those who typically ski with their pet.
Two previous University of Wyoming Nordic Ski Team racers compete in a previous event at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. Race season kicks off today at noon with the Middle School Mind Bender, and then races are scheduled the two following Saturdays.
The Tie City Trailhead for the Happy Jack Recreation Area on Pole Mountain will be especially busy today and the next two consecutive Saturdays with Nordic ski races each Saturday. The area around the warming hut will be especially congested prior to and during race times. Recreational skiers might opt to avoid this trailhead during race times.
The Tie City Trailhead of the Happy Jack Recreation Area is a busy place, especially on weekends. Starting today and for the following two consecutive Saturdays, Nordic ski races will make this area especially congested.
Peggy McCrackin, program coordinator for the Medicine Bow Nordic Association or MBNA, said those who plan to ski recreationally on these days just need to plan ahead to make their ski outing more enjoyable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.