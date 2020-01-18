Snow is piling up in the high country. In fact, the snowpack in the Snowy Range is currently at 129 percent of average. Don Day, Jr., president and meteorologist with DayWeather, Inc., based in Cheyenne, maintains a running total of snowfall at a site near Keystone in the Medicine Bow Mountains. He’s recorded 151 inches of snow so far this season. That’s more than 12 feet of snow. This is a good deal ahead of the 99 inches reported by this time last year.

All of that snow is a delight to skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers. Before heading out, though, take the time to check the backcountry avalanche forecast. For the Snowy Range and the Sierra Madre Mountains, the best place to do that is the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. On the website (avalanche.state.co.us) click on the forecast for Steamboat and Flat Tops to get the region closest to our southern mountains.

