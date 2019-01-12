It was the place to be, at least for those who like a bit of adventure and don’t mind the cold. Over 60 competitors took on the challenge of the inaugural Roll-a-Fatty Fat Bike Enduro race held last Sunday, January 6.
Of course, those gathering also had to own or borrow one of those funny-looking bikes that have tires the size found on a motorcycle – called a fat bike because of the tires and the somewhat beefy frame.
The weather on race day was a mix of sun and clouds. It was a bit breezy in the open with a high in the mid-30s. While most came appropriately attired for a good workout in the cold, a few opted for a more unique approach with one dressed as a unicorn, one as Winnie the Pooh and one as a moose.
Laramie resident and president of the Laramie BikeNet, Cindy Dywan, said there were many riders from Laramie, Cheyenne and Fort Collins, but she also talked to some who came up from Colorado Springs and Denver. Most had a “just have fun” approach but one woman from Colorado Springs had a more serious tactic. She used the race as preparation for the upcoming Snow Bike Nationals to be held later in the month in Crested Butte.
“As riders gathered at the lower Happy Jack trailhead to start the race, it was a very relaxed atmosphere,” Dywan said. “It seemed like about a third of the riders had either rented or borrowed a bike to be able to participate since they didn’t own one.”
The enduro is unique among race formats in that it includes a series of timed segments on terrain that is mostly downhill. Racers obviously must go uphill to get to the start but they can do that at their own pace as long as they get to each starting line by the designated time.
Niesey Heckart, one of the race coordinators, said this is the only enduro snowbike event in the region and, before the race, they didn’t have any idea how many people might show up. Entry was free, so the price was right, but that also made it more likely that people who signed up ahead of time might opt to not show, especially if the weather turned lousy.
As it turned out, Mother Nature cooperated and the number of competitors was more than expected, requiring a slight adjustment to the original route to accommodate the crowd.
Laramie resident Melanie Arnett, who ended up as the top shero (female) finisher, gave kudos to the race organizers for a well-run event that she said was a total blast.
“I really liked the enduro style a lot,” Arnett said. “I could bomb the downhills but take my time on the climbs to the starting line of the next segment.”
Laramie resident John Guerin, one of the hero (male) competitors, echoed Arnett’s sentiments.
“I had a blast,” Guerin said. “It was really well organized and super fun. The weather was pretty warm so trail conditions were reminiscent of a ‘slip and slide’ with some slick spots.”
Because of those slick spots, many racers crashed and some did so rather frequently – although no injuries were reported. Guerin admitted he went down at least half a dozen times, including a rather dramatic one where he slammed into a fully grown aspen tree — which lacked any cushioning characteristics.
Dywan said the first stage was down the newly-rerouted Middle Aspen trail. Icy patches were a bit treacherous and she heard a number of racers comment, after that stage, about how many times they fell in the snow – but how much fun it was.
One plus with snowbiking compared to mountain biking on dry trail is that falls can be fairly painless when the landing is in soft fluff and not into a hard surface. Getting up and moving again can often be more problematic than the actual fall itself.
Dywan said snow conditions improved on the other segments and racers had an added treat while waiting at the starting line of the third stage: freshly cooked bacon.
It could have been the unique format with racing only on the downhills, the comradery, a chance to wear a costume while riding a bike in the snow, or possibly the addition of bacon as an aid station treat that attracted the crowd. One thing was for sure, a good time was had by all, even by those who took a few tumbles into the snow.
Amber Travsky earned master’s degrees in wildlife biology and exercise physiology from the University of Wyoming. She runs her own environmental consulting company, as well as a martial arts school. She authored “Mountain Biking Wyoming” and “Mountain Biking Jackson Hole,” both published by Falcon Books. She is the tour director and founder of the Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour, which crosses the state every July.
