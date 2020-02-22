 The UW Nordic Ski Team more than doubled in size this year, going from about a dozen skiers to 27 athletes. While always a popular club sport at the University of Wyoming, the dramatic increase is due, at least in part, to a special program between the University of Wyoming’s Division of Kinesiology and Health and the Shanghai University of Sport, or SUS, in China.

Dr. Derek Smith, director of UW’s Division of Kinesiology and Health Promotion, said UW has an agreement with SUS to establish an education coaching program in Nordic skiing, in conjunction with UW’s competitive Nordic skiing program. The effort stems from the UW strategic plan that encourages engagement in national and international communities and broadening the exposure of faculty and students in programs abroad.

