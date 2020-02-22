Murong Yu, who is adept at soccer in her home country of China, took up Nordic skiing for the first time this season. She is one of 10 Chinese athletes who started rollerskiing in September, got on the snow as soon as conditions allowed, and are now members of the UW Nordic Ski Team. All 10 athletes have qualified to compete in the National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
"Andy" DongYang Han, from China, is a member of the UW Nordic Ski Team thanks to a cooperative program with Shanghai University of Sport. Ten Chinese athletes joined the UW team in September. While adept at other sports, all of the student athletes first had to learn to ski before competing with the UW team.
Murong Yu, who is adept at soccer in her home country of China, took up Nordic skiing for the first time this season. She is one of 10 Chinese athletes who started rollerskiing in September, got on the snow as soon as conditions allowed, and are now members of the UW Nordic Ski Team. All 10 athletes have qualified to compete in the National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
Courtesy of Amber Travsky
"Andy" DongYang Han, from China, is a member of the UW Nordic Ski Team thanks to a cooperative program with Shanghai University of Sport. Ten Chinese athletes joined the UW team in September. While adept at other sports, all of the student athletes first had to learn to ski before competing with the UW team.
The UW Nordic Ski Team more than doubled in size this year, going from about a dozen skiers to 27 athletes. While always a popular club sport at the University of Wyoming, the dramatic increase is due, at least in part, to a special program between the University of Wyoming’s Division of Kinesiology and Health and the Shanghai University of Sport, or SUS, in China.
Dr. Derek Smith, director of UW’s Division of Kinesiology and Health Promotion, said UW has an agreement with SUS to establish an education coaching program in Nordic skiing, in conjunction with UW’s competitive Nordic skiing program. The effort stems from the UW strategic plan that encourages engagement in national and international communities and broadening the exposure of faculty and students in programs abroad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.