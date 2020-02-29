Ernie Nelson, left, manager of the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, applauds UW student Madison Dale (right) after she completed preparing the herbarium’s one-millionth specimen. The milestone will be celebrated in April but the specimen can be viewed now on-line at the herbarium’s website.
University of Wyoming student Madison Dale shows her skill at taking a plant, pressed years ago, and mounting it for permanent safe-keeping at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, located on the third floor of the Aven Nelson Building on campus. Members of the UW trustees, students and staff looked on during the preparation of this one-millionth specimen at the herbarium.
The one-millionth specimen housed at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium was recently prepared for permanent safe-keeping at the herbarium. The specimen of Wyoming's state flower, the Indian Paintbrush, can be viewed on-line at the herbarium website or by visiting the herbarium, which is open to the public.
UW student Madison Dale shows off her handiwork after she completed preparation of the one-millionth specimen at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, located on the third floor of the Aven Nelson building on campus.
Ernie Nelson, left, manager of the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, applauds UW student Madison Dale (right) after she completed preparing the herbarium’s one-millionth specimen. The milestone will be celebrated in April but the specimen can be viewed now on-line at the herbarium’s website.
University of Wyoming student Madison Dale shows her skill at taking a plant, pressed years ago, and mounting it for permanent safe-keeping at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, located on the third floor of the Aven Nelson Building on campus. Members of the UW trustees, students and staff looked on during the preparation of this one-millionth specimen at the herbarium.
The one-millionth specimen housed at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium was recently prepared for permanent safe-keeping at the herbarium. The specimen of Wyoming's state flower, the Indian Paintbrush, can be viewed on-line at the herbarium website or by visiting the herbarium, which is open to the public.
UW student Madison Dale shows off her handiwork after she completed preparation of the one-millionth specimen at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium, located on the third floor of the Aven Nelson building on campus.
The gathering included the University of Wyoming trustees as well as staff, faculty, volunteers and students working at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium. All eyes were on UW student, Madison Dale, as she carefully took the plant specimen from its holding spot, pressed between sheets of newspaper since 1993. Next she carefully placed the brittle plant on its permanent resting place where it will be preserved for years to come. She used glue to secure the specimen and the description label. Once done, the crowd erupted in applause.
Acting director of the herbarium, Dr. Greg Brown, said they asked Dale to slow down since, according to Brown, she can take a plant specimen from newsprint to permanent mounting in record time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.