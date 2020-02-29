The gathering included the University of Wyoming trustees as well as staff, faculty, volunteers and students working at the Rocky Mountain Herbarium. All eyes were on UW student, Madison Dale, as she carefully took the plant specimen from its holding spot, pressed between sheets of newspaper since 1993. Next she carefully placed the brittle plant on its permanent resting place where it will be preserved for years to come. She used glue to secure the specimen and the description label. Once done, the crowd erupted in applause.

Acting director of the herbarium, Dr. Greg Brown, said they asked Dale to slow down since, according to Brown, she can take a plant specimen from newsprint to permanent mounting in record time.

