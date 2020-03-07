Dobby, my Australian shepherd, and I take off for our daily walk. At the bottom of my front steps, Dobby immediately flops into the snow and does his best otter impression, wriggling to and fro. He gets up, shakes off and takes three steps before doing the same antic again. He completes the sequence three times before we finally head down the sidewalk.

Such behavior is not my preference and I’ve tried to get him to stop. I tried holding the leash tight to prevent him from flopping over. I scolded him to get him to stop. I even turned my back and ignored him, hoping that would take the fun out of it for him. Nothing worked.

