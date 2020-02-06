The gorgeous Sheep Creek Geologic Loop is included in the 2020 Tour de Wyoming bicycle tour route. The route this year passes through the Flaming Gorge Reservoir area and also through the Bear and Green River valleys. While the event isn't until July, registration for the drawing to get a spot on the tour is open now until the end of February.
Laramie resident and 2019 Tour de Wyoming volunteer Monica Reynolds hands Cindy Moore, a Laramie cyclist and member of the Tour de Wyoming planning committee, a peach at one of the rest stops during last year's event. A few volunteer slots for the 2020 Tour de Wyoming event are still open, especially for water supply drivers and rest stop volunteers.
Courtesy of Amber Travsky
Sunshine, temperatures in the low 80s and lots of green prairie. That sounds pretty pleasant after a week of harsh winter weather. While this nippy weather is here to stay for a while yet, now is the time to plan ahead to when the flowers are blooming and daily attire includes shorts and t-shirts.
While the 2020 Tour de Wyoming is held in July, now is the time to register. The bicycle tour is limited to 300 riders, but more than that hope to participate. Actual riders are randomly selected from those entered in the drawing. Registration for the drawing is open now, and goes to the end of February. After that, the wheel spins and the lucky winners are announced by early March.
