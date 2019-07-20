Laramie’s youngest anglers will have the chance to test their skills this weekend as the annual Huck Finn Fishing Derby returns for another year.
The derby is a tradition dating back almost 50 years at the pond that sits in LaPrele Park.
This year’s event, organized by the city of Laramie in conjunction with Hits 106, is scheduled to run from 8-11 a.m. Registration for the free event opens at 7 a.m.
Participants should note the time of this year’s event. The fishing is earlier in the day than it has been in the past in order to avoid the afternoon heat, said Laura Tangeman, recreation program coordinator for the city.
Anglers 13 and younger can compete for prizes in four age categories. Prize categories include biggest fish, smallest fish, first to catch a fish and first boy and girl to hit the limit of five fish.
“There will be lots of opportunities to win prizes,” Tangeman said.
She said she’s expecting a couple hundred participants to enter the competition.
“The fishing is usually shoulder-to-shoulder,” she said.
Tangeman said Huck Finn Pond is an ideal location for a children’s fishing derby because it’s located in town and easy to get to. The pond has a wheelchair-accessible dock to aid access for all anglers.
As a free, family-friendly event, it always draws a crowd.
“We don’t have a ton of free events, especially for kids,” she said.
The pond is managed by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department as a youth fishery, meaning it’s open for fishing only to youth 14 and younger. In April, the department stocked the pond with 1,000 catchable-size rainbow trout.
