There is no doubt that reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park 20 years ago has had a significant impact on the ecosystem there. What is evident now, too, is that the interactions among predators, prey and vegetation are complicated and continue to evolve.
When wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone National Park in 1995 wildlife biologists had a pretty good general expectation of what might occur in the ecosystem. Dr. Mark Boyce, who was an assistant professor at the University of Wyoming from 1976 to 1993, developed a computer model in 1988 that predicted the consequences to ungulate or hoofed species, particularly elk, if wolves were reintroduced to Yellowstone.
Boyce is now a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences and Alberta Conservation Association Chair in Fisheries and Wildlife at the University of Alberta in Canada. Boyce devoted much of his career to studying the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem beginning well before wolves were on the scene and has had the opportunity to continue research to document changes in the 20 years since that initial reintroduction.
In a technical paper published in the September issue of the Journal of Mammalogy Boyce reflects on how wolves have changed the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem and how well that early modeling predicted the changes. That initial model focused primarily on elk-wolf interactions but also included prey of bison, moose and mule deer.
Boyce writes that the model always predicted a reduction in elk numbers and, for the first decade following reintroduction, the model correctly predicted how wolf and elk numbers would respond. Basically, as wolf numbers went up, elk numbers went down.
“Early years after wolf reintroduction were dominated by a simple wolf-elk interaction,” Boyce writes in the technical paper. “However, despite these good predictions, we learned that several assumptions and components of the original model were incorrect.”
Changes in the original elk-wolf model
Boyce said the first incorrect assumption was the extent to which wolves specialized on elk as prey rather than also going after bison, mule deer and moose. Elk were the preferred prey by far.
They also did not predict the strong age selectivity by wolves compared to hunters. Hunters, Boyce explains, preferentially kill bulls but when they kill cows, they primarily kill cows that are in their prime reproduction age. In contrast, wolves primarily kill cows that are either too young or too old to reproduce. Because of this difference, the influence of hunting on the overall elk population is much greater than that of wolves.
While wolf numbers in the park increased initially, they have remained remarkably consistent for the past decade at about 100 animals. Even with adjustments to the model, after that first decade elk numbers were lower than predicted.
“I believe this is because bear – both grizzlies and black bears – and cougar predation was higher than we anticipated,” Boyce said in the article. “In particular, grizzly bears have been shown to be highly effective predators on elk calves, reducing the number of calves by about seven per every 100 cows.”
Another change in the large mammal community in Yellowstone in the past decade is the increase in bison numbers. Boyce explains this increase is possibly due to reduced competition with elk. In other words, as elk numbers declined, bison took advantage of having more grasses and shrubs to eat and now their numbers are up to over 4,000 animals.
Ecosystem ripple effects
Other ripples in the ecosystem since wolf reintroduction include changes in vegetation due, in large part, to the reduction in elk numbers. Boyce has examined changes to aspen, willows and cottonwoods and found the responses have varied.
Improvements to willow habitats and subsequent increases in beaver activity have been well documented. Since wolf reintroduction, not only have elk numbers decreased but they’ve also learned to avoid riparian areas where the chances of a wolf attack are higher. The result is more robust willow habitat. Boyce suspects the reduction in elk numbers is primarily responsible for the improvement in willow stands but behavior avoidance also clearly exists.
Willow improvements vary, though, and are not present in all areas. Variations in recovery could be a result of soil type, soil moisture, topography and vegetation. The result is that the Yellowstone ecosystem is far from homogenous but, instead, still retains considerable variability.
Cottonwoods appear to benefit not only from the reduced elk numbers but, more importantly, due to occasional flooding. When elk numbers were high, any cottonwood seedlings that germinated didn’t have a chance of surviving but got eaten by elk. Now, with low elk numbers, cottonwoods are flourishing.
Aspen health continues to perplex biologists since recovery is still lagging. The interplay of elk numbers, fire and wolves is still being studied.
This ripple effect through the ecosystem resulting from wolf reintroduction is and will continue to fascinate biologists. Boyce is especially thankful that this “most celebrated ecological experiment in history” is even possible.
“National parks and protected areas serve a crucial function as ecological baseline reserves from which we can evaluate how humans are affecting nature,” Boyce writes. There is minimal human interference and, instead, natural forces such as predation, herbivory (grazing of vegetation), fire and flooding are allowed to shape the ecosystem. Only time will tell what changes evolve over the next 20 years.
