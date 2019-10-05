After three races, the 7220 Racing Speedgoats are in sixth place in the Colorado High School Cycling League, with conference and state championships ahead.
The high school mountain bike team competes in the league’s North Conference. During the most recent race, on Sept. 22 in Granby, Colorado, Isabel Naschold and Tristan Smith both won their junior varsity races.
Their victories marked the first time two riders from the team have won races on the same day. 7220 Racing finished second on the day out of 14 teams in Division 3, for the smallest teams in the conference.
Competing in the junior varsity boys division, Laramie High School sophomore Tristan Smith bested a field of almost 180 riders during the 18-mile race. He’s sitting in third place for the season and is hoping for more victories this fall.
The North Conference Championships are scheduled for Saturday in Eagle, Colorado.
“I’m hoping to win again, but it’s going to be a tight race because the top three JV boys have all beaten each other,” he said. “We’re really evenly matched, and it should be a pretty close race.”
The state championships are Oct. 19-20 in Durango, Colorado. Smith said he wants to improve on last year’s sixth-place finish.
Naschold, also a sophomore at LHS, didn’t finish the first race of the season because of a broken rim, and the second race of the season was rained out. She had to start at the back of the 50-rider field for the third race and sprinted to front during the mass start before settling in on the 12-mile course.
“This was the first time I actually got to participate, and I was pretty stoked to win it,” she said.
She’d like to see similar results for the rest of the season.
“I’m hoping to get on the podium at state,” she said.
The Colorado High School Cycling League started in 2010 and has grown to include more than 1,300 riders on 75 teams from Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. Teams compete in North and South conferences, with further divisions based on the size of the team.
7220 Racing includes about 15 athletes from Laramie High School and Laramie Middle School, although only high school riders compete in the Colorado league. The team trains on the Schoolyard Trails east of town during the week. On the weekends, they ride at Happy Jack, Curt Gowdy State Park and the Snowy Range.
Team director Rich Vincent said the team is a supportive group.
“It’s really good chemistry this year,” he said.
Vincent and coach Cindy Dywan credited local cycling initiatives for growing mountain biking among Laramie youth. The Schoolyard trail system, right next to town, is still expanding, and Laramie BikeNet runs a youth cycling program that’s in its third year. Plus, Laramie Middle School recently received a grant for 26 new mountain bikes.
“That middle school program is really going to help,” Vincent said.
