A half-dozen bodies of water in southeast Wyoming are currently under an advisory from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for harmful cyanobacterial blooms.
Advisories are in place for Lower North Crow Reservoir, Leazenby Lake, Wheatland Reservoir No. 3, Saratoga Lake, Seminoe Reservoir and Pathfinder Reservoir. The department has placed advisories on another seven bodies of water statewide. Five more are under investigation, including Granite Springs Reservoir and Huck Finn Pond at LaPrele Park within the Laramie city limits.
Hazardous cyanobacterial blooms are dense concentrations of cyanobacteria — also sometimes called blue-green algae — that pose a health risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife. In humans, health effects include rashes, itching, numbness, nausea, fatigue, disorientation, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea. In extreme cases, toxins may lead to pet, livestock or wildlife death.
Normally, cyanobacteria are present in water bodies at low levels and are part of the aquatic ecosystem.
Lindsay Patterson, surface water quality standards coordinator for the DEQ, said blooms tend to occur as water temperatures warm, making August and September the peak season. Other factors that influence production include water depth, dominant wind direction, water movement and the presence of nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus.
“A lot of it has to do with the flow of water through a particular water body,” she said. “If it moves more slowly, it’s going to exacerbate the conditions and make it easier for cyanobacteria to proliferate.”
Toxic concentrations can look like grass clippings, blue-green scum or spilled paint. They may also be suspended in the water column and make the water appear green or blue-green.
Preventing blooms is a tricky issue, but since 2014, a working group has been focusing on how to combat “nutrient pollution,” Patterson said. Some nutrients occur naturally, while others are introduced to water bodies from municipal wastewater, agriculture runoff, fossil fuel pollution, septic systems, fertilizer and pet waste.
Boysen Reservoir has been the focus of initial efforts because it’s a popular recreation area and part of the public water supply in Fremont County.
“We’re in the process of figuring out the best way to approach the issue,” she said.
Meanwhile, the DEQ uses public reports, agency reports and even satellite imagery to monitor Wyoming waters for possible toxic blooms.
“We’re looking at satellite imagery on a weekly basis to see whether there’s any evidence of blooms,” Patterson said. “There’s a cooperative network of federal agencies that are providing that information to states that want to use that as a screening tool to identify where blooms may be occurring.”
Once notified of a potential bloom, a DEQ scientist will sample the water as soon as possible for cyanotoxins and to measure the density of cyanobacteria.
“A big step forward for us is getting a handle on where these blooms are occurring,” she said.
In any body of water under an advisory, the bloom might only be occurring in a certain area. Such bodies are still open for recreation, though visitors should use caution.
Recreationists should avoid contact with water in the vicinity of a bloom and make sure that pets and livestock stay out of the water. Boiling or treating the water will not remove the toxins. Animals that come into contact with water should be rinsed with clean water as soon as possible.
Suspected blooms can be reported at wyospills.org or by calling (307) 777-7501. Updated information about current advisories is available at wyohcbs.org.
Patterson said blooms will dissipate as water levels cool down in October and November.
