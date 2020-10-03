The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission recently approved the creation of a new wildlife habitat management area on the southern portion of the Pilot Hill parcel. The commission authorized the move during a meeting Sept. 9 in Thermopolis.
The new WHMA will consist of 3,076 acres under Game and Fish management through an agreement between Albany County, Pilot Hill Inc. and Game and Fish. Albany County is leasing the parcel from the state, and Game and Fish agreed to pay $4,800 a year for 35 years to manage the WHMA, with that number increasing by about 2 percent a year to account for inflation.
According to spokesperson Robin Kepple, the Pilot Hill WHMA will be managed to achieve four goals: maintain native winter range habitats to sustain healthy herds of pronghorn, mule deer and elk; provide hunting, wildlife viewing and conservation education opportunities; provide native habitats for non-game wildlife, including Species of Greatest Conservation Need; and maximize wildlife conservation opportunities through cooperative cross-boundary management.
During a presentation to the commission, Lands Branch Chief Sean Bibby said the area includes critical elk habitat and would provide opportunities for hunting and other recreation located near Laramie and Cheyenne.
“From my perspective, that’s one of the primary reasons that we should consider entering into this agreement, and that’s why the department’s recommending it,” he told the commission.
The Pilot Hill parcel also connects to more than 65,000 acres of national forest and state lands.
The southern portion of the parcel, where the WHMA is located, will be managed for wildlife, with limited recreational infrastructure. Most new trails under development will be located on the northern portion of the parcel.
The WHMA will be closed from Jan. 1-April 30 every year to minimize disturbance to wintering wildlife, which Kepple said was standard for most such areas around the state.
“It gives them a safe haven from human disturbance during the toughest time of the year for them,” she said of wildlife.
Starting in the fall of 2021, the area will be open for hunting, with access by foot and horseback. Camping, open fires and wood cutting and removal are prohibited. The discharge of firearms and archery equipment will be allowed only during designated hunting seasons.
Kepple said she often leads educational programs at Curt Gowdy State Park and is looking forward to the same types of programming on Pilot Hill.
“This will give us a new opportunity to do those kinds of things too,” she said.
On Sept. 17, Pilot Hill Inc. announced a limited opening of the parcel, asking the public to recreate on a two-track road that travels east to west across its length. Pilot Hill Inc. is still completing fencing and signage and finalizing agreements with other partners. The rest of the property should continue to open in coming months.
“We are working to get as much of the property open as quickly as we can this fall so that Laramie residents and visitors can enjoy Pilot Hill before the snow flies,” said County Commissioner Terri Jones.
