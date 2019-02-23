View the Parks and Recreation Guide at: www.cityoflaramie.org/parksandrec. Be sure to like us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/laramie.parksandrecreation/). We share lots of useful information and exciting news on our Facebook page!
First Friday Fun Night
Looking for something fun to do with the family? Join us for family fun night Fri. March 1 from 6-8:30pm. We will have popcorn and a movie, Aqua glide in the 8 lane pool, swimming in the leisure pool and lot’s more!
Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board Meeting
The Parks, Tree and Recreation Advisory Board Regular meeting will be held on March 13, 2018 at the Recreation Center Front Conference Room at 6:30pm. The meetings’ location is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for special accommodations or interpretive services must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Please contact Inez at 721-3572 for more information.
Greenhill Cemetery
Techniques to reduce water use in landscapes is continued from a previous article on planning Xeriscape landscapes for dry climates. Water can be reduced for landscape plants by conserving the water in the soil. Covering the bare ground with something is important.
Thatch in lawns, is an organic layer of dead and living roots and stems between the green leaves and the soil. In lawns, thatch reduces the loss of soil evaporation and is not detrimental to the health of the lawn, if the thatch is less than a half inch in depth. Excessive thatch, more than a half inch thick, can allow root development in the thatch leaving roots vulnerable to drying and dying. Mowers cutting the lawn to the bare ground is more likely due to the thick spongy layer of thatch. Mower wheels sink into the thatch, effectively lowering the cutting height resulting in mowing too low or entirely cutting grass plants that have grown above the soil into the thatch. Core aeration is a preventive maintenance practice to keep thatch below a half inch thick, as well as reducing soil compaction and improving air movement into the soil. Air movement into the soil increases microbial activity to breakdown thatch. There is little evidence that grass clippings left on the lawn contribute to thatch, if the thatch is less than a half inch thick. Excessive thatch can be removed by power rakes and by adjustable vertical mowers with blades perpendicular to the turf surface. Remove excess thatch in late summer to early fall when temperatures are cooler and there is less chance of injury to the lawn. Source: https://extension.psu.edu/managing-thatch-in-lawns
In the fall when tree leaves are accumulating on the lawn, use a mulching mower to chop the leaves into small fragments. The leaf pieces will settle through the top layer of lawn to the soil/thatch layer below. As the chopped leaf pieces decompose, they will act as a natural fertilizer returning nutrients back to the soil. Finely chopped and shredded leaves also act as a weed control agent in the lawn. Too many leaves to successfully chop with a mulching mower or a thick layer of leaves left on the lawn overwinter can be detrimental, so raking leaves in the fall may be necessary. Use the surplus leaves in planting beds or around trees and shrubs as mulch. Excess leaves along with other vegetative material and soil can be put into a compost structure to decompose into a good organic fertilizer. Leaves contain nutrients taken from the soil. It is best to return the leaves as organic material and nutrients back to the soil. Help keep organic material out of the landfill. Source: https://www.mnn.com Why you should mulch leaves, not rake them.
If you have any questions concerning trees on your property or in the right-of-way adjacent to your property contact Randy Overstreet, City Arborist, by e-mail roverstreet@cityoflaramie.org or phone 721-5338.
