Seasonal road closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue depending on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Wyoming Bouldering Series coming to Laramie
The Wyoming Bouldering Series is scheduled to make a stop in Laramie today at the The Source Bouldering Gym, 1379 N. Cedar St., Suite 103. Youth are scheduled to climb from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., women from 1-3 p.m. and men from 3-5 p.m. The series has visited Sheridan and Lander, and it will conclude Feb. 23 in Casper. The series includes divisions for recreational, intermediate, advanced and open climbers, and climbers need to compete in two of the four competitions to be eligible for series awards. Go to www.facebook.com/wyomingboulderingseries for more information.
Ice fishing tournament set for Curt Gowdy
An ice fishing tournament is scheduled for 7 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Curt Gowdy State Park. Anglers can fish in Granite, Crystal and North Crow reservoirs. Registration is $40 for adults and $20 for youth before Jan. 26 or $45 for adults and $25 for youth after that date. Anglers will be competing for a grand prize of $1,500 with $600 for second and $400 for third. There are also prizes from sponsors for the largest of each of seven different fish species found in the reservoirs. Go to www.wyofishtourney.com for more information.
Friday Night Bouldering Series to continue at UW
The University of Wyoming Outdoor Program’s Friday Night Bouldering Series is scheduled to resume for the spring semester from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center climbing wall. New routes will be set for the low-key competition, which is open to the community. T-shirts will be awarded to the top climbers in recreational, advanced, open and marathon divisions. There will also be a raffle for all participants. Registration is open from 4-5 p.m. Friday, and the competition is limited to the first 75 climbers. The competition is free for Half Acre members or $7 for non-members.
Winter Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science initiative through the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are enlisted to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range or the Pole Mountain Unit, with volunteers asked to ski or snowshoe the route Feb. 16 looking for moose or signs of moose. Data collected on that day will be given to wildlife managers to aid their work. Routes are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, and the sign-up deadline is Feb. 9. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information or to register.
Laramie Loppet expands to include 5k
The Laramie Loppet, a 21k Nordic ski half-marathon, is scheduled for Feb. 17 starting at the Happy Jack Trailhead. New this year, the event also includes a 5k race and children’s race. Skiers of all abilities are encouraged to participate. The event includes a gift for those who register, a gift for finishers and custom age-group awards. Go to www.laramieloppet.weebly.com.
Nordic ski patrol to lead avalanche class
A level-1 avalanche class open to the public is scheduled to run from Feb. 19-March 2, led by the Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol. The class includes three evening classroom sessions Feb. 19, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28, and two weekend field sessions Feb. 24 and March 2. Sites will be announced. Email Ranie Lynds at rmlynds@yahoo.com or go to www.mbnsp.org for more information.
Registration open for short-eared owl surveys
Registration is now open for Wyoming residents to participate in an annual survey of short-eared owls as part of the Western Asio Flammeus Landscape Study. Since 2015, scientists across eight states have been tracking short-eared owl populations. The widespread grassland raptor is likely experiencing a long-term decline in North America, and more data will help scientists better assess its condition, according to a news release. For the Wyoming portion of the study, 50 grids have been randomly selected in likely owl habitat, and volunteers are requested to adopt a grid and conduct two surveys at dusk in early spring by traveling public roadways. Volunteers of ability levels are welcome, and a training session will help newcomers learn how to identify the owls. Go to www.avianknowledgenorthwest.net/citizen-science/short-eared-owls for more information or to register.
Arbor Day poster contest open
Wyoming State Forestry Division and Wyoming Project Learning Tree are hosting a poster contest to celebrate Wyoming’s 131st Arbor Day on April 26. All fourth- and fifth-grade students in Wyoming are invited to create a poster depicting the theme “Trees Please…For You and Me.” The winner will receive $100, a plaque and a framed poster, and his or her teacher will also receive $100. Second place will receive $50, a plaque and a framed poster. Posters should be no larger than 14 by 18 inches. The contest deadline is March 25. Go to www.wyomingplt.org for contest rules. Contact Jessica Halverson at 307-283-2954 or jessica.halberson1@gmail.com for more information.
