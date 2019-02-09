Seasonal road closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue dependent on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719.A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Part of Pole Mountain closed for habitat work
A temporary closure of a portion of the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place, according to a news release. The closure includes part of Forest Road 700 and all of F.R. 700.K, as well as all areas within 600 feet of those roads and the 130-acre work area. The closure area is along the southern boundary of the unit and located between the Vedauwoo Recreation Area and Interstate 80. Because forest roads are currently under a seasonal closure, only non-motorized visitors will be affected by the temporary closure. Work is expected to be completed in a few weeks. The project is part of Phase II of the Pole Mountain Landscape Fuels Treatment Partnership, which is a collaboration between Wyoming State Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service to reduce fuels and improve habitat. The temporary closure is in place to protect public safety where mastication of trees is occurring. Mastication is the shredding or mowing of small-diameter trees by heavy machinery and causes flying debris. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Winter Moose Day registration now open
Registration is now open for Winter Moose Day, a citizen-science initiative through the Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. Volunteers are enlisted to adopt a route through moose habitat in the Snowy Range or the Pole Mountain Unit, with volunteers asked to ski or snowshoe the route on Feb. 16 looking for moose or signs of moose. Data collected on that day will be given to wildlife managers to aid their work. Routes are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis, and the sign-up deadline is Saturday. Go to www.wyomingbiodiversity.org for more information or to register.
Laramie Loppet expands to include 5k
The Laramie Loppet, a 21k Nordic ski half-marathon, is scheduled for Feb. 17 starting at the Happy Jack Trailhead. New this year, the event also includes a 5k race and kids race. Skiers of all abilities are encouraged to participate. The event includes a gift for those who register, a gift for finishers, and custom age-group awards. Go to laramieloppet.weebly.com.
Nordic ski patrol to lead avalanche class
A level-1 avalanche class open to the public is scheduled to run from Feb. 19-March 2, led by the Medicine Bow Nordic Ski Patrol. The class includes three evening classroom sessions on Feb. 19, 21 and 28, and two weekend field sessions on Feb. 24 and March 2. Sites will be announced. Contact Ranie Lynds at rmlynds@yahoo.com or go to www.mbnsp.org for more information.
Banff Mountain Film Festival to stop in Laramie
The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is scheduled to screen in Laramie at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 21 at the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Admission is free. Each night features about two hours of unique mountain films chosen from entries to the annual festival in the mountain town of Banff in Alberta, Canada. The first hour of films each night are family-friendly, while the second hour, following an intermission, may contain adult language. The Banff Mountain Film Festival, which started in 1976, is a showcase for short films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports and environment. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Izaak Walton League to meet
The Travelle Chapter of the Izaak Walton league is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Laramie Fire Station No. 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. Dave McDonald, a professor in the University of Wyoming Department of Zoology and Physiology, is scheduled to talk about his research on the biodiversity of birds in Ecuador. McDonald has made many trips to the country during the last several years, including a research trip on a Fulbright Fellowship. Ecuador has four times as many bird species as Wyoming, which is similar in size, according to a news release.
Registration open for short-eared owl surveys
Registration is now open for Wyoming residents to participate in an annual survey of short-eared owls as part of the Western Asio Flammeus Landscape Study. Since 2015, scientists across eight states have been tracking short-eared owl populations. The widespread grassland raptor is likely experiencing a long-term decline in North America, and more data will help scientists better assess its condition, according to a news release. For the Wyoming portion of the study, 50 grids have been randomly selected in likely owl habitat, and volunteers are requested to adopt a grid and conduct two surveys at dusk in early spring by traveling public roadways. Volunteers of ability levels are welcome, and a training session will help newcomers learn how to identify the owls. Go to www.avianknowledgenorthwest.net/citizen-science/short-eared-owls for more information or to register.
