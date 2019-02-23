Line-up set for Centennial Poker Run
The Centennial Poker Run is scheduled for 10 a.m. today starting at the Green Rock Trailhead on Wyoming Highway 130. Skiers, snowboarders, snowshoers and hikers can grab a shuttle from Centennial to the trailhead, and then make their way down the mountain, stopping at Barber Lake for a festivities around a bonfire. Live music will play in town all afternoon and evening, and participants will collect poker cards to compete for prizes. Tickets are $10 through Feb. 23 or $15 after. Go to www.facebook.com/centenialpokerrun for more information.
Public meeting set to discuss migration corridor
The Wyoming Game and Fish Departments is holding a public meeting to discuss management of mule deer migration herds in the Platte Valley. The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Platte Valley Community Center in Saratoga. The intent of the meeting is to better define and understand migration risks for big game animals in the valley, according to a news release. For example, more than 30 miles of high-risk fencing have been identified in the valley and are being converted to wildlife-friendly designs. Wildlife managers will also share their process for designating migration corridors during the meeting. About 5,000 mule deer migrate from their summer range in the Sierra Madres, Snowy Range and northern Colorado mountains to winter in the Platte Valley. About 400 deer use a single machinery underpass for safe passage across Interstate 80. Call the Laramie Region office at 745-4046 for more information.
Fly Fishing Film Tour to stop in Laramie
The Fly Fishing Film Tour, a collection of fly fishing films set in locations around the world, is scheduled to stop in Laramie 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Tickets are $19, and proceeds benefit Laramie Valley Trout Unlimited. Doors open at 6 p.m., and there will be raffles and door prizes for attendees. Go to www.laramietu.org.
Friday Night Bouldering Series continues at UW
The University of Wyoming Outdoor Program’s Friday Night Bouldering Series is scheduled to continue from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center climbing wall. New routes will be set for recreational, advanced and open climbers, and T-shirts will be awarded to top male and female finishers in each division. Participants will also be entered in a raffle. Registration runs from 4-5 p.m., and the competition is limited to the first 75 climbers. Registration is free for students and $7 for all others. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program for more information.
Chubby Chaser set for Pole Mountain
The Chubby Chaser fat bike race is scheduled for 9 a.m. March 2 at the Happy Jack Trailhead at the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted to cover expenses. Riders must wear a helmet and have a bike with tires at least 3.8 inches wide. Go to pedalhouse.com for more information.
Timber sale may impact travelers
A salvage timber sale operating alongside Wyoming Highway 230 could impact travelers while trucks haul product from the sale site, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The Laramie Ranger District has closed Forest Road 539 until operations are finished this spring. The road originates on a bend in Wyoming 230 at the top of a canyon, where there is not typically any heavy truck traffic. Signs will be in place to encourage motorists to lower their speed and watch for trucks. The project area is located about 30 miles southwest of Laramie and four miles southwest of Woods Landing in the Medicine Bow National Forest. Nearly 500 loads of timber will be harvested from the Fennec Fox Salvage Timber Sale, which is part of the Fox Creek project decision. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Seasonal road closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue dependent on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719.A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
Part of Pole Mountain closed for habitat work
A temporary closure of a portion of the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place, according to a news release. The closure includes part of Forest Road 700 and all of F.R. 700.K, as well as all areas within 600 feet of those roads and the 130-acre work area. The closure area is along the southern boundary of the unit and located between the Vedauwoo Recreation Area and Interstate 80. Because forest roads are currently under a seasonal closure, only non-motorized visitors will be affected by the temporary closure. Work is expected to be completed in a few weeks. The project is part of Phase II of the Pole Mountain Landscape Fuels Treatment Partnership, which is a collaboration between Wyoming State Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service to reduce fuels and improve habitat. The temporary closure is in place to protect public safety where mastication of trees is occurring. Mastication is the shredding or mowing of small-diameter trees by heavy machinery and causes flying debris. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.