Local bridge named Project of the Year
The Laramie UPRR Overpass, also known as the new Snowy Range Road Bridge, won the title of Project of the Year at the Wyoming Engineering Society convention Feb. 7 in Cheyenne.
WYDOT won the award along with the city of Laramie and Laramie-based Trihydro, which was the project’s design engineering consultant.
The new structure, which carries Wyoming highways 130 and 230 over the Union Pacific Railroad in Laramie, was completed in 2018. It features four vehicular travel lanes, a multi-use path, and a sidewalk, as well as lighting and decorative fencing.
In addition, the project included a new routing of Snowy Range Road on Laramie’s west side, the widening of a bridge over the Laramie River, landscaping, utility work, and the demolition of the old Clark Street Viaduct.
The entire project cost about $23.5 million and was completed ahead of schedule and under budget. It is one of the largest capital construction projects to take place in Laramie outside of the University of Wyoming.
A public ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on July 16, 2018, which was attended by around 200 dignitaries and Laramie residents. Traffic was permitted on the bridge later that day.
Laramie Woman’s Club Annual Bunco Party raises $3,000
On Sunday, LWC hosted its fifth annual Bunco Party fundraiser.
The recipient of this fundraiser was School Success – a kind and gentle way of labeling 40-50 students in the local school system who are homeless. Homeless, in this case, means these young people are not living with their parents. They may be living with relatives, friends, couch-surfing, in cars or motels and yet have the strength of character to get up from wherever and attend school.
The end result was a donation to School Success with a net profit of $3,000. This money will be used to purchase school supplies, pay for doctor appointments, vouchers for laundry-mats, shoes required for sports, clothing and other basic needs of these children.
LRCD to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Laramie birders planning field trip
The Laramie Audubon Society is planning an upcoming trip from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 23. Gary Beauvais, director of the Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, will lead a snowshoe/cross-country ski trek through forest and riparian areas at Chimney Park. The focus of this trip, sponsored by the Laramie Audubon Society, will be learning how to identify winter animal tracks and unravel signs written into the winter snow. The group will also discuss existing knowledge regarding the natural history of the winter environment.
The group will meet at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s downtown, location 110 Grand Ave. before leaving for the field trip. Chimney Park is a USFS site and requires a $5 per carload fee for parking. Those with their own transportation are free to leave at any time. A different destination may be selected, depending on snow conditions. The backup date in case of bad weather is March 2. For more information about the trip, email laramie.audubon@gmail.com.
Albany County School Board to fill vacant seat
The Albany County School Board is seeking candidates to fill a vacant seat for the ACSD No. 1 School Board. Anyone who is interested in an appointment to fill the unexpired term must live in Area A. Applicants should submit a letter of interest by 4 p.m. March 1 to the ACSD No. 1 School Board to boardweb@acsd1.org. If the letter of interest is sent by mail or hand delivered, it must be received at 1948 Grand Ave. by 4 p.m. March 1. The Board of Trustees will meet March 6 to appoint a trustee to fill the term, which expires Nov. 30, 2020.
Leadership Laramie seeking artists
Leadership Laramie is holding a call to hire an artist/artist team to create a public art piece on the Moose Lodge wall, 409 S. Third St.
The south wall facing Custer Street. The mural should reflect the mission of the Moose Lodge: A burden heavy to one is borne lightly by many. The budget is up to $10,007 for supplies and artist stipend. Wyoming and Colorado artists (preference to Wyoming). A $150 artist stipend is available for semi-finalists in the RFP round.
A site visit for artists interested in submitting their RFQs is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Moose Lodge. RFQ deadline is 5 p.m. March 11. Go to www.laramie.org/leadershiplaramie or email leadershiplaramiewy@gmail.com for more information.
Locals Choice voting opens Sunday
It’s that time of year again where the Laramie Boomerang invites its readers to participate in the annual Locals Choice awards. By casting votes online or with a ballot that can be found in the print editions during the voting period, Laramie and Albany County residents can share what they love about their community.
The seven-day voting period begins Sunday, and continues through Feb. 23. Readers are invited to cast votes in as many or as few categories as they’d like. We’ll feature a variety of people, businesses and agencies in multiple categories, with everything from restaurants to auto repair to public officials.
Email news@laramieboomerang.com or call 742-2176 for more information.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Prayer group to meet this week
Prayer for the Albany County Detention Center is set for 9-10 a.m. today at LIGHT House of Prayer. Join the Prison Fellowship Ministry Chaplain and others as they pray for the inmates and staff of the Albany County Detention Center. Prison Fellowship Ministry provides weekly Bible studies for the inmates.
Contact Gina Gibson at gina.gibson@nationaldayofprayer.org or 761-0369 or go to www.ndpwy.com for more information. Everyone is welcome to join in prayer.
LAWS planning adoption event
Caturday adoption events are planned for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Saturday at 1104 S. Second St. The next date is today. Kittens are available for adoption for an $85 fee and adult cats are available for $60, which includes spay/neuter. Participants are encouraged to get applications completed early, and preapproval is required to take an animal home. Cash, checks or PayPal payments (via phone) are accepted. No credit cards will be taken. Go to www.laramieanimals.org and find the adoption page for applications. Call 460- 3775, email contact@laramieanimals.org or go to www.facebook.com/laramieanimalwelfaresociety or www.laramieanimals.org for more information.
Family Promise fundraiser set for tonight
Family Promise of Albany County is planning a spectacular evening of great food, fun and entertainment. Family Promise is a Laramie-based organization that helps low-income families experiencing homelessness achieve lasting independence. The reception will feature appetizers by Linda Melcher. Black Market Farm and Solstice Acre Bread will be catering dinner. Entertainment will be provided by The Donicio Trujillo Jazz Trio and Soprano Brittany Lapalme. The event is set for 5 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The cost for tickets is $50.00 per person or $90.00 per couple and can be obtained by calling 742-6480 or at www.familypromiseofalbanycounty.org.
Artists to offer demonstration, talk, book signing
The public can meet artist Tara Pappas as she creates a new, whimsical mixed media original. She will be painting from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at ArtConnect Gallery, 302 S. Second St.
Attendees can also meet the creators of the children's book "Rusty, the Ranch Horse.” Author Mary Fitchner and illustrator Roslyn Fitchner will be signing books. Books and "Rusty" prints are available.
Both artists are part of the "Whimsey" exhibition open thru Feb. 23.
Email artconnect@uwyo.edu, call 460-9304 or find the gallery on Facebook for more information.
Organ concert series to continue Sunday
A local organ concert series is sponsored by the Friends of Music, according to a news release.
Attendees should note: Unlike previous years, all remaining concerts will be at 3 p.m. This is to make the concerts more accommodating for all concerned, the release states.
The next concert is at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Matthew’s Cathedral.
The concerts last about one hour, all are welcome, and all buildings are ADA compliant.
Children are encouraged to attend. There are usually 4-6 players at each event, and any organists who would like to play at any of the concerts should call Punch Williamson at 761-3889.
Pianist to perform
University of Wyoming Music presents pianist Adam Zukiewicz at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free to the public.
The program highlights Zukiewicz’s solo piano album “The Beginnings,” which includes compositions presenting a story of intellectual freedom and the power of expression of the piano as an instrument of the musician-citizen. Works of Bach and Chopin will be followed by the remarkable work of the Canadian/South African composer Jacobus Kloppers, whose “Reflections” presents a fascinating musical history of the South African nation.
A native of Poland, Zukiewicz is an award-winning, internationally acclaimed pianist who has performed across Europe, the United States, and throughout the world.
UW Chamber Orchestra presents ‘A Little Serenading Music’
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra presents “A Little Serenading Music” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
Tickets are $10 for the public, $7 for senior citizens and $6 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 766-6666 or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
The concert will open with works from Mozart and Tchaikovsky. The evening will feature the premiere of UW student Chase Jordan’s “White Rim for String Orchestra, Piano and Percussion,” the winner of the 2019 Douglas B. Reeves UW Chamber Orchestra Composition Contest.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirsik@uwyo.edu.
IMH planning 2 events
The following events are planned for Ivinson Memorial Hospital:
Walk with a Doc: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. Participants take steps toward a healthy lifestyle with a brief talk followed by a group walk.
Cancer Support Group: Noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2364 Jefferson St. The group has developed a new support system specifically for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
