We mosey. It is dark with only a hint of daylight to the east. I look up and note Venus and Jupiter have now switched positions with Venus to the south of Jupiter. It won’t be long before both planets exit the morning sky and eventually show up in the evenings. I’ve enjoyed their slow progress towards the horizon for months now during our morning mosey.
It is a slow walk with lots of pauses as Muggle, my Australian shepherd, checks his p-mail. In addition, every few feet he stops to feast on the snow. Muggle eats snow like a youngster slurps ice cream. He loves it and searches for fresh fluff rather than that marred by dirt and crust. Never mind that snow surrounds us; he still acts like it’s a special treat.
I’ve learned patience with Muggle who is now approaching his 15th birthday. He warms my heart and still has an almost puppy-like stare when a treat is offered. He is nearly deaf and has a significant hitch in his giddy-up. Still, he insists on this early dawn walk as we stroll a few blocks and onto the open prairie.
“Mew! Mew!” I hear Sprocket, Muggle’s kitty, complaining as he sits on the sidewalk and expresses his disdain for all the snow. We are a threesome — dog, cat and human – nearly every morning although this time of year Sprocket often opts to remain on his perch in front of our front window, gazing outside instead of joining us.
I get up extra early just to avoid other dog walkers and traffic. While Muggle enjoys most all other dogs, Sprocket is not a fan and skitters away to hide when others approach.
While Muggle enjoys meeting other dogs, he is too old to withstand the exuberance of young dogs. His hind legs wobble now and he easily tips over, especially when another dog rushes into him. He’d love to play but is just not up to it these days.
We had a bad spell about a month ago. Muggle lost nearly all ability to push himself up to a standing position. He needed assistance and I found it difficult to help, coming off rotator cuff surgery on my shoulder. Now Muggle wears a special harness with a handle on the top where I can easily grab and lift with one arm.
During the bad spell Muggle’s hind legs just splayed out and he was unable to get himself up off the ground. Once helped up, he was fine to wander out the backdoor but, after he was out for a while, we’d hunt for him in the backyard to be sure he wasn’t stuck, unable to pick himself up to come inside.
One afternoon my husband and I came home and Muggle was nowhere to be found. We anxiously searched the house and backyard. Finally I heard a faint whimper in the garage. Searching around, I found his fluffy face poking out from a pile of camping gear. He didn’t seem panicked but was simply unable to extricate himself.
Apparently Muggle tried to stand up when sitting on the landing that is at our backdoor with steps descending into the garage. In his effort to stand up, he pushed himself backwards and right off the landing. Luckily all that camping gear broke his fall but it also made it impossible for him to get out of the fix.
Since then, we’ve blocked the edge of the landing so he won’t slip off again. Luckily, though, he’s bounced back from that bad spell and can, once again, get himself into a standing position and even go up and down the stairs on his own.
About two months ago I thought Muggle had died. He had a severe seizure and then let out this painful wail. I rushed to him, trying to provide some comfort but he went motionless and stopped breathing. The bottom fell out of my heart as I shook him and called his name. In what seemed like an eternity but was probably just a few seconds, he moved, opened his eyes and then lifted his head. He came back. He even gave me a lick, as if thanking me for hanging around.
I know our time together is limited now, which is why I am patient on our walks – it’s the least I can do. In addition to the longer morning mosey, we continue with two additional short walks later in the day. Muggle always reminds me “it’s time” to head outside with little sighs starting about a half hour before walk time – fearful that I might forget.
On those walks, Sprocket nearly always joins us. As we mosey and both pets sniff around and Muggle eats snow, I wonder who might miss Muggle more when he’s gone: Sprocket or me. I choose not to think about it and just enjoy our little walks for as long as they continue. It just warms my heart.
