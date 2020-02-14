A competitor in the biathlon event of the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics takes aim at the target using a laser rifle. The event, which includes cross-country skiing and shooting, was one of 10 sports held during the Olympics last week in and around Laramie.
Competitors in the snowbike race of the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics take off down the snow-packed trail for either the 5 km or 10 km race distance. Deep snow made the race particularly challenging since snowbikes tend to do best in hardpacked snow.
Laramie resident Doug Scambler rounds the curve during the speedskating event of the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics where he earned the gold medal. Scambler also competed in the Nordic freestyle and classic races as well as the snowbike race and biathlon. The Winter Olympics return to Laramie in 2021, offering competition for those age 50 and over in 10 sports.
I slowly exhale, trying to ease my rapid breathing. Looking through the rifle’s spotting scope, I pull the trigger and let out a mental “Woo Hoo” when the light on the target turns green. I repeat the process four more times and, by the end, I have three targets lit up in bright green and two in bright red. That means I have to ski two penalty laps of the Roundabout Trail to make up for my poor aim on the two missed targets.
I am in the middle of the biathlon race for the Wyoming Winter Senior Olympics held a week ago at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The biathlon, which involves shooting and cross-country skiing, is the final sport for the three day event. For this version of biathlon, we used laser rifles that lit up the targets instead of leaving holes.
