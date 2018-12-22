By the current definition, an enduro mountain bike race involves a series of timed races where all of the courses are downhill. If going fast down a hill on a bicycle sounds like a wonderfully death-defying feat that is right up your alley, the opportunity to give it a try is just around the corner. Oh, and this one will be in the snow – on snowbikes.
The Roll-a-Fatty Fat Bike Enduro, put on by Laramie Racing, takes place Sunday, January 6, at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. The starting gun for the first of four stages goes off at 10:30 a.m. and the final stage starts at 2:10 p.m.
Niesey Heckart, one of the race coordinators, said this is the only enduro snowbike event in the region. While such races are more familiar in the summer, this is the only one solely on fat bikes in the winter.
“It is also unique in that all of the courses are on singletrack,” Heckart said. “There is no similar race with both singletrack and snowbikes in the area.”
Of course, what comes down must first go up. Participants pedal specified routes – called transfers – to get to each of the four starting lines. All of the transfers go up the mountain but racers can get there at whatever pace they desire as long as they get there by starting time.
“We’ll have the racers self-select on the order they line up,” Heckert said. “The faster and more serious riders will be at and near the front while those opting for more of a fun mode can go towards the back.”
For each stage, the start is similar to a time-trial race with competitors starting off at 30 second intervals. If there is a bigger crowd, and at this point that appears likely, the interval time will be shortened. Regardless, each racer starts alone and blasts down the trail solo or until someone catches them or they overtake another competitor.
“Race etiquette is to have each competitor seed themselves as best they can,” Heckert said. “For the serious racers, if another competitor catches them, they are obligated to get of the way and let the person pass. Those at the back of the line who are there more for the fun of it can pretty much do as they see fit; there is no mandate to pull over.”
As far as support goes, each competitor must come prepared to meet their own needs. There will be timers, of course, and route markings as well as restroom facilities at the parking lot but other personal needs, like food and water, are the racer’s responsibility.
“We promise nothing – and we deliver,” Heckert said. “There are opportunities for racers to return to their vehicle at the parking lot between the first two stages. They can support themselves however they like but we just ask that they be respectful and responsible with any refuse.”
While support is minimal, so is the cost. In fact, entry is free although racers are asked to pre-register on the event website (laramieracing.com) to help in planning. Donations are encouraged to help defray costs of permitting, insurance and other expenses. All racers must wear a helmet and only bicycles – non-motorized, of course — with a minimum 3.8-inch wide tire are allowed.
“We are at the mercy of conditions,” Heckert said. “We could have hard-packed trails and even some bare ground or we could get a dump of snow the night before and be out there wallowing in the powder. There’s a chance we might adjust the number of stages if conditions are particularly challenging.”
Race categories are basic: heros (men) and sheros (women). There are no additional age categories but awards – possibly tangible or maybe just bragging rights – will be presented to the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories. Racers can do as many stages as they choose but those vying for awards must do all stages.
Transfer routes are designated to ensure minimal congestion on the trails. When added to the race routes, total distance for the day is about 17 miles with four timed stages and five transfers. In terms of pedaling effort, the stages go from hardest to easiest throughout the day. The starting time of Stage 4 is 2:10 p.m., so racers can expect to be out on the trails until about 3 p.m.
“This race is one of a kind,” Heckert said. “It all boils down to conditions where we are at the whim of the weather and snow. I’m excited and I’m sure it will be a blast no matter the conditions.”
