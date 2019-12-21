First Day Hikes set for state parksThe public is invited to hike in the New Year at state parks around Wyoming as Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails hosts First Day Hikes. At Curt Gowdy State Park, hikers can participate in a free two-mile guided hike along Kate’s Trail at 11 a.m. Jan. 1. Guided hikes are scheduled for 16 other state parks and historic sites. Go to wyoparks.wyo.gov for more information.
Ice fishing derby tradition continuesNow in its 27th year, the Laramie Plains Lions Club Lake Hattie Ice Fishing Derby is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 4 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lake Hattie. Anglers will be vying for cash prizes for the five largest fish of the derby, including a $1,500 cash prize for the top catch. The smallest fish of the derby also wins $25. A tagged fish nets $2,000 for one lucky angler. Proceeds support the club’s projects locally and in the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $35 for adults and $5 for youth and available at West Laramie Fly Store, 1657 Snowy Range Rd. Go to e-clubhouse.org/sites/laramieplains for more information.
CWD plan open for commentsThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is accepting public comment on a draft plan to manage chronic wasting disease through Jan. 15. Details about the plan, which contains a range of recommendations for wildlife managers, are available on the CWD Working Group website, wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group. The working group is scheduled to present a final draft of the plan to the Game and Fish Commission next spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.