Ski racing season to open today
The first Nordic ski race of the season, the Holiday Hurrah!, is scheduled for 10 a.m. today at the Tie City Trailhead, starting near the meadow. Racers can choose a distance of 5km or 10km. Registration is free, but donations will be accepted. Go to medicinebownordic.org for more information.
Christmas Bird Count an annual tradition
Now in its 42nd year locally, the Christmas Bird Count is scheduled for Sunday, organized by Laramie Audubon Society. Volunteers are planning to meet at 7:30 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee Co., 110 Grand Ave., for assignments. The goal of the event is to count as many birds within 15 miles of Laramie as possible. Novices are welcome and will be paired with experienced birders. Some groups will walk while others will drive. Groups will reconvene at The Grounds Internet and Coffee Lounge, 171 N. Third St., at noon, and results will be compiled during a chili dinner at 4 p.m. Feeder watchers are also welcome. The count is an annual project of the National Audubon Society dating back more than 100 years. Contact Shay Howlin at (307) 286-1972 for more information or to volunteer.
Fire department auxiliary Christmas tree sale continues
The Vedauwoo Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary’s annual Christmas tree sale and fundraiser is set to continue through Dec. 22, or until trees run out. The sale is located at the southwest corner of Snowy Range Road and Lincoln Avenue in West Laramie, next to Butcher Block. Trees are for sale from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Concolor fir trees from 6-10 feet tall are available, as are decorated Fraser fir wreaths. Proceeds will benefit the fire department in its work to support fire suppression and emergency services in the Vedauwoo/Buford area. Go to facebook.com/VedauwooVolunteerFireDepartmentAuxiliaryInc for more information.
Christmas tree permits now available
Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests are now available at multiple locations. Permits are $10 and allow for the cutting of one tree on the national forest, with a limit of five per household and for personal use. The permit must be around the base of the tree when leaving the cutting area. Through the Every Kid Outdoors program, fourth-graders can receive a free permit by showing their pass at a district office. Areas that are off-limits to tree cutting include wilderness areas, the Pole Mountain Unit, Snowy Range Scenic Byway, Snowy Range Ski Area and along Wyoming Highway 230. Trees may not be cut within 100 feet of roads or 200 feet of developed areas. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
