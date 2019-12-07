Nordic ski team to lead free clinicThe University of Wyoming Nordic ski team is offering free instruction for skiers of all levels during the Maggi and Nick Murdock Nordic Ski Clinic, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m.-noon today at the Tie City Trailhead. The clinic is named in honor Maggi Murdock, a former UW dean and professor, and her husband, a Casper attorney. Both are longtime supporters of the UW club team. Team athletes and coaches will participate in the clinic, and donations will be accepted. Email Coach Christi Boggs at cboggs@uwyo.edu for more information.
CWD meeting set for LaramieThe Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public comment on its revised chronic wasting disease management plan. A Laramie meeting is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie Region office, 1212 S. Adams St. The revised plan includes input from the public as well as a Game and Fish-appointed CWD working group. The plan will be online through Jan. 15 for public review and comment, and the Laramie meeting will be recorded and posted online. Meetings are also set for Pinedale, Worland, Casper and Sheridan. The final plan will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission for review and approval next spring. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group for more information.
Christmas Bird Count an annual traditionNow in its 42nd year locally, the Christmas Bird Count is scheduled for Dec. 15, organized by Laramie Audubon Society. Volunteers are planning to meet at 7:30 a.m. at Coal Creek Coffee, 110 Grand, for assignments. The goal of the event is to count as many birds within 15 miles of Laramie as possible. Novices are welcome and will be paired with experienced birders. Some groups will walk while others will drive. Groups will reconvene at The Grounds Internet and Coffee Lounge, 171 N. Third St., at noon, and results will be compiled during a chili dinner at 4 p.m. Feeder watchers are also welcome. The count is an annual project of the National Audubon Society dating back more than 100 years. Contact Shay Howlin at (307) 286-1972 for more information or to volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.