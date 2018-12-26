Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Four snowmobile
riders missing in Snowy Range
An Albany County Search and Rescue operation is underway for four snowmobile riders who have been reported overdue or missing in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Laramie, according to an Albany County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The snowmobile riders, visiting from South Dakota, were reported overdue and potentially missing after failing to come back to checkout from the Albany Lodge, where they were staying. The news release added the Albany Lodge reported it to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m.
“The missing subject’s vehicle was located parked and unoccupied at the Green Rock parking area on Highway 130,” the news release said.
The release added the Sheriff’s Office requested state trail groomers to keep an eye out for the missing snowmobile riders overnight on Sunday and requested the United States Air Force to “assist with cell phone forensics” on each of the missing rider’s cell phones.
“Albany County activated four snow mobile search teams on the morning of Dec. 24,” the news release said. “The search area is extremely large due to the lack of information on where the missing subjects were riding for the day.”
The news release added the Sheriff’s office searched numerous areas and “followed up on a few leads” but had to suspend the snowmobile search for the night at 5 p.m.
“The 37th squadron out of F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming will be conducting a night search of the area,” the news release said. “The helicopter is equipped with forward looking infrared and the pilots are using night vision goggles.”
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue was contacted as well to expand search efforts and coverage, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public who might be riding in the Snowy Range Mountains west of Centennial to potentially help locate the riders, the news release said. The four South Dakotans were riding Ski-Doo 850cc snowmobiles, two of which are black and yellow, one with a custom wrap that is blue and yellow, and another that is all black.
Any snowmobile riders planning to ride in the area need to check in at the Albany County Search and Rescue trailer at the Green Rock parking area on Highway 130 before departing, the news release said.
If anyone has any information about the four missing riders or finds them, the news release said to call 911 or go to Albany County Search and Rescue’s trailer at the Green Rock parking area on Highway 130.
Search efforts continued Tuesday, and the Albany County Sheriff’s Office plans to provide the Boomerang with an update once its complete.
Prison light
show to continue
The public is invited to experience the magic of lights during a free dazzling show of more than 10,000 lights, 20 displays, synchronized to favorite holiday songs, making it one of the largest light shows in the county, according to a news release. Nightly shows are planned for 5:30-11:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 1 at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, 975 Snowy Range Road. Visitors can watch from the comfort of their cars in the spacious parking lot by turning their radios to 99.5 FM.
Contact Deborah Cease at deborah.cease@wyo.gov or 745-3733. Or go to http://wyoparks.state.wy.us/index.php/places-to-go/wyoming-territorial-prison for more information.
UW announces
holiday closures
Most University of Wyoming business and administrative offices will be closed Dec. 22- Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as well as winter break.
Normal business hours will resume Jan. 2.
Coe Library will close at 5:30 p.m. Friday and it will not reopen until 8 a.m. Jan. 2. All other library branches will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1.
Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center will be closed Dec. 22-26 and Dec. 29-Jan. 1. The pool will be closed Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Half Acre will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 27-28 and from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. during weekdays starting Jan. 2. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 26 and noon-8 p.m. Jan. 27. Spring semester hours begin Jan. 28.
The UW Art Museum will close at 5 p.m. Friday and will reopen Jan. 2. Normal hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. Extended Thursday hours will not be observed in January; they will resume Feb. 7.
The UW Geological Museum will close at 4 p.m. Friday. The museum will reopen Jan. 2 with reduced hours (noon-3 p.m.) through Jan. 26. Normal hours — 10a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays — will resume Jan. 28.
LaramieLink Dial-A-Ride service will end at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Normal service will resume at 10 a.m. Jan. 26. The Campus Commuter will operate on the holiday schedule Dec. 19-21 and Jan. 2-25. All UW transit services will be unavailable Dec. 22-Jan. 1. Go to www.uwyo.edu/tps/transit/holiday-schedule.html for more information and to view a schedule.
The Wyoming Union will close at 7 p.m. Friday. It will reopen Jan. 2, with operating hours of 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during weekdays, and it will be closed weekends. Normal hours will resume Jan. 28.
UW residence halls will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 25. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 28.
Albany County announces opening for 2 boards
Applications for one seat on the Albany County Fair Board and two seats on the Laramie Plains Civics Center Joint Powers Board close at 5 p.m. Jan. 8. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us. Call 721-5533 for more information.
United Presbyterian Church service
time changes
There will be one service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 N. 11th St. Normally scheduled services will resume Jan. 6. with contemporary service at 9 a.m. and traditional worship service at 10:30 a.m. Call 742-2061 for more information.
