The snow keeps coming. One bout arrives, delivers a blast of snow, and then the skies clear for a few days before the next front repeats the process. According to Don Day, Jr., president and meteorologist with DayWeather, Inc., that trend will continue.
“We will see snow and cold activity pick up again late Christmas week and into the first week of 2020,” Day said. “There is no indication at the moment of a reversal of the cold, snowy start to the winter.”
In other words, for those who like snow the forecast is a good one. The snowpack is off to a great start and there’s no indication that will change, at least in the near future. The snowpack is already at 142 percent of average for the season, making conditions across the Medicine Bow Mountains excellent for all modes of winter activity.
The early October and November snow resulted in early openings at both Winter Park and Steamboat. In fact, at Winter Park their Nov. 2 opening was the earliest opening date in their 80 years of operation. Steamboat also set a record with their opening on November 15. Improvements were made at both ski resorts as well as at the Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area.
Snowy Range Ski and Recreation AreaThe Snowy Range Ski and Recreation Area opened Dec. 6 with the “front side” of the mountain. Just a week later, the “back side” opened, thanks to all the help from Mother Nature. By mid-December the ski area had all runs open and all lifts in operation.
When the ski area opened for the season, the “big ticket” item that debuted was the new Magic Carpet lift. The new lift looks something like a slinky-tunnel. Riders step on the rubberized belt that takes them up to the top of the beginner slope. They enter a clear tunnel, surrounded on both sides and overhead by a Plexiglas canopy.
Winter Park ResortThe big news at Winter Park, in addition to their earliest-ever opening date, is the new 6-person chairlift servicing the Mary Jane area.
Jen Miller, public relations and communications manager for Winter Park Resort, said the new Sunnyside Lift is a 6-passenger high speed chair lift.
“It will offer a big improvement and alieve congestion,” Miller said. “The old lift took eight minutes to carry skiers up the mountain. The new lift will do it in less than four minutes.”
In addition to this physical advancement, Winter Park has added new events to enhance the ski area experience for visitors. Among the events is their monthly Fireworks and Family Night. In addition to the fireworks, guests can enjoy a giant bonfire. There is even a s’more bar, complete with chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers for purchase. They’ll even have sticks for marshmallow roasting. Upcoming Fireworks and Family Fests will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 18, at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 and at 8 p.m. on March 14.
Steamboat Ski Resort
The big improvement at Steamboat is the new gondola, replacing the previous lift that operated for over 30 years. The gondola opening celebration, including a ribbon-cutting, was held on Nov. 23. That celebration was short-lived when the gondola closed down the next day due to a mechanical malfunction.
The good news is that the gondola is up and running again. According to the Steamboat website, the closure was caused by a failure of the main gearbox. Repair parts were shipped in and experts with Doppelmayr arrived from Germany, Austria and Canada to replace the gearbox and associated components.
The new lift has 12 more cabins than the old lift, which will reduce the wait time at the bottom of the lift. It ascends faster and, with the top-to-bottom windows, offers an excellent view of the slopes and the valley below.
The top terminal at Thunderhead Lodge features a new exit that is easier to navigate, especially for those walking in clunky ski boots. The previous steep and narrow stairway has been widened with a shorter rise for each step.
