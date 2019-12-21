The snow falls straight down; an unusual occurrence in these parts. Thanks to the lack of wind, the woods are peaceful and hushed. Even the sound of traffic on nearby Highway 230 is muffled. Snow comes down at a rapid rate. With 12 inches of new fluff already on the trails, it is a winter wonderland.
Such were the conditions on the Chimney Park ski trails a week ago. There was more than two feet of snow with the new powder. Conditions were outstanding.
Located nine miles up the mountain from Woods Landing, Chimney Park offers just over 15 miles of non-motorized trails, popular with cross-country skiers, snowshoers and, quite often, their dogs. On this mid-December outing, two snowshoers and their two dogs made “first tracks” starting at the trailhead. A ridge of hardened, piled snow created by parking lot plowing made access through the gate at the actual start of the trail difficult. The snowshoers opted, instead, to bypass the gate and head out from the west end of the parking lot. They took the route that, during the summer months, is a road leading to the Chimney Park Boy Scout Camp.
Laramie resident and avid Chimney Park skier, Jim Robinson, said it’s not unusual to make first tracks at Chimney Park. First tracks means being the first one out on freshly-fallen snow in the morning. It’s also not unusual to see fewer than a half dozen skiers or snowshoers when out on the trails, even when being out for several hours.
“One morning I was putting down what I thought were first tracks and really enjoying the solitude,” Robinson said. “Then I came around the corner and started following moose tracks. I wasn’t the first one out after all.”
Chimney Park is an alternative to the busy Happy Jack Recreation Area for those seeking solitude. The terrain is fairly flat, making it also a great area for beginning cross-country skiers. The downside is that, instead of a 15 minute drive from Laramie to get to Happy Jack, it is about 40 minutes to Chimney Park.
Unlike the Happy Jack trails that are groomed by the non-profit group Medicine Bow Nordic Association, upkeep at Chimney Park is by U.S. Forest Service personnel.
According to Aaron Voos, public affairs specialist with the Medicine Bow National Forest, grooming likely begins this week. Once started, grooming will be done as regularly as possible. That means, at most, they get groomed weekly – considerably less than the daily care at Happy Jack.
Grooming at Chimney Park generally involves packing the snow, creating a solid base. Occasionally parallel classic ski tracks get set, but often they get obliterated by unknowing snowshoers who trample the tracks, not realizing they are set for skiers.
“What I can always count on at Chimney Park is an outing that will be peaceful, tranquil, and sometimes adventurous depending on snow conditions, wildlife sightings, and how much grooming has taken place,” Robinson said. “A ski day at Chimney Park serves as a timeout for me, forcing me to concentrate on the here and now, having to deal with the weather, staying warm and hydrated, and even searching for the trail at times.”
In the summer of 2018, the Badger Creek Fire burned through a portion of the trail system. Two trail signs burned and blue diamonds that mark the route melted. Last winter route-finding was difficult even for the groomers. Skiers and snowshoers reported taking off into the woods, wandering around and not knowing where to go.
Thanks to the volunteer effort of Laramie resident Larry Foinini, two new trail signs are in place. Foinini made the signs and Forest Service personnel put them up just before the snow fell. Foinini also made the signs that direct skiers at the Happy Jack Recreation Area.
In addition, Forest Service personnel put up new blue diamonds, marking the various routes. Trail-finding is greatly improved for this season, especially for those making “first tracks.”
The maze of routes at Chimney Park offers four trail loops, ranging in length from 3 to 5 miles, for a total of just over 15 miles of skiable terrain.
Robinson said he likes to ski what he calls the “Grand Tour” by taking the outside portions of all the loops.
“When I do that, it is about eight miles,” he said. “One of the appealing features of the trails is that you have longer stretches compared to Happy Jack and that makes a sustained workout more enjoyable. I can dress light and use lightweight classic Nordic gear and get a good aerobic workout.”
For skiers looking for some solitude and some relaxing classic-style skiing on relatively flat terrain, Chimney Park is the place to go. For more information on how to get there and a route map, go to the web site on snow conditions in southeast Wyoming at: www.realwestconsulting.com/snowreport.
