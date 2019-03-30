It started out as a 100-day goal. Laramie resident Kathleen Selmer and her husband, Mike Selmer, set a goal about five and a half years ago to run every day for 100 days. Kathleen Selmer said she was already running consistently so it wasn’t that much of a change to run every day. It was a worthy goal she figured she could achieve – and they both made it just fine for the 100 days.
It didn’t end there for Kathleen. After making it 100 days, she kept going and recently made the impressive milestone of having run every day for 2,000 days. She met her original goal 20 consecutive times and is ranked 471 on the United States Running Streak Roster. As of today she has been streaking for 2,012 days.
Membership on the roster requires running at least one mile every day for a year – just to gain entry. Selmer has now run every day for five and a half years and sees no end in sight – just taking it a day at a time.
Selmer has run all her miles outdoors and said she seems to need that daily fix of being outside in the fresh air.
“Running outside makes me a calmer and happier person overall,” Selmer said. “Plus I know it improves my health in many ways.”
Selmer typically runs well over the one-mile minimum for the roster rules and even celebrated her 2,000th day by running 15.2000 miles. She admits she wasn’t quite up for running 20 miles to celebrate, so had to make do as best she could by going “only” a bit over 15 miles.
During the day of the big “bomb cyclone” blizzard, Selmer still ran outside and admits she runs well in the cold and knows out how to dress to stay warm.
“With the news of the blizzard, I saw another weather challenge ahead,” she said. “I started my 9.2 mile run early enough that conditions weren’t too bad at first. The second half of the run was in full blizzard mode and it made for an exciting, but quite tiring adventure in the wind and snow. I’m glad I wore my ski goggles.”
Selmer said she’s been a runner for as long as she can remember, starting with racing the kids in the neighborhood where she grew up in Maryland. To date, at the age of 61, she has run 13 marathons, several half-marathons, two 200-mile relay races with other family members, snowshoe races and 24-hour relay races.
One of her favorite runs was the inaugural Oregon marathon where she recalls it was a beautiful course and the persistent rain, rather than being a detriment, helped keep her cool for the 26.2 mile distance.
It hasn’t all been easy or pleasant. Selmer recalls a training run in the spring of 2014 when she was still working towards her first year of running. She was training for the Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon and set out from Laramie to run up to the Interstate 80 summit and back again since that marathon would be uphill for the first half and downhill on the second half.
“I was dressed in shorts and a short-sleeved shirt,” she recalls. “Starting out there was a light drizzle and some thunder. I debated turning around at one point but changed my mind since the rain seemed to be easing. I kept going and then was hit with a lot of hail. I was so soaked and cold when I reached the summit I had to call my husband to come pick me up.”
Selmer is the first to admit that running every day is not for everyone but she offers advice for those who might want to give it a go – or even just start a running program. She recommends investing in a quality pair of running shoes that work for your running style and gait. Some specialized shoe stores even have a gait analysis and shoe recommendations.
“Take one day at a time and learn how to assess how you feel to avoid injury,” she said. “If you’re streaking while building up mileage for a race, don’t try to increase mileage too fast. The rule of thumb is to increase mileage no more than 10 percent a week. Most importantly, have fun doing it. If it gets to the point where it’s no longer fun and feels like a chore, it may be time to end the streak.”
The day before she ran her 2,000th day, Selmer’s daughter, Carrie Murthy, held a surprise party for her 1,999th day of streaking. It was complete with cake, drawings from the grandkids, motivational signs and, of course, the song “Party Like It’s 1999” by Prince.
Selmer even gave herself a gift for making it 2,000 days: a new pair of running shoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.