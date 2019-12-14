The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has released a draft revision of its chronic wasting disease management plan, and the department is looking for public comment through Jan. 15.
The plan was presented in Laramie during a public meeting Wednesday evening. A recording of the Laramie meeting is available online on the CWD Working Group website, wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved/cwd-working-group.
Last year, the Game and Fish Commission charged the department to explore ways to reduce the prevalence of CWD in Wyoming. The department formed a 32-member working group and held public meetings last spring. The working group drafted more than 50 recommendations, most of which were incorporated into the draft plan.
Using public response to the draft plan, the working group will finalize a plan to present to the commission next spring. The plan itself, then, would provide wildlife managers a list of options to implement in their regions as they determine.
At the outset of Wednesday’s meeting before a full room, Scott Edberg, deputy chief of wildlife, acknowledged that CWD is a complex, contentious issue of high concern to a lot of Wyomingites.
“We understand that this is an emotional issue,” he said. “We’re as passionate about these species as you are.”
One audience member said he worries about a disappearing legacy of mule deer hunting that he shares with his children and grandchildren.
“If we lose our deer herd, we lose part of our lives, and what’s important to us,” he said.
While some suggestions for mitigating the spread of the disease might be met with public resistance, Edberg said, the department is striving to develop a plan in a transparent manner based heavily on public input.
“Doing nothing could have significant outcomes,” he said.
Chronic wasting disease is a fatal disease of the nervous system that affects cervids — mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk and moose. The disease is classified as a transmissible spongiform encephalopathy, caused by abnormal proteins called prions.
The disease is found in 26 states and a number of other countries.
“This is a worldwide problem,” said wildlife disease specialist Hank Edwards, who supervises the Wildlife Health Laboratory in Laramie.
Prions are abnormally folded proteins that don’t cause an immune response in their host. They’re resistant to disinfectants, vaccines and antibiotics.
As CWD prions accumulate in the body, the animal shows signs of the disease such as weight loss and lethargy. Symptoms only appear in the last few weeks of an animal’s life, though it can carry and shed prions for years.
The disease is spread between animals but also transmitted from prions in the environment — soil, plants, fences, feeders. They can remain viable for more than 16 years.
There’s no known transmission of the disease to humans, but disease experts recommend testing meat before consumption.
“Prions are not inactivated by cooking,” Edwards said.
Scientists think CWD has been in Wyoming since at least the 1950s. Known concentrations are highest in southeast Wyoming, although that’s also where most surveillance has occurred. Game and Fish tests about 8 percent of the harvest each year at two state labs.
Edwards said Game and Fish is planning to shift its surveillance efforts from a focus on detection to a focus on monitoring. To that end, it plans to focus on specific herd units each year on a five-year rotating schedule. In areas where the disease is not yet endemic, surveillance will continue through sampling.
“The disease doesn’t occur uniformly across the landscape,” Edwards said.
Justin Binfet, a wildlife management coordinator for the Casper Region, outlined CWD management strategies in three areas. Two will impact Wyoming residents and hunters: minimizing artificial concentration of animals and managing through hunter harvest. The third area involves updating other regulations.
Because CWD is a slow-moving disease, the public should plan for long-term implementation and expect strategies to take a long time to evaluate, as in years or decades.
“It’s going to have to be over a very long time frame,” he said.
Artificial sources of animal concentration include urban spaces, intentional feeding areas and agriculture operations. In such areas, diseased animals come into contact with healthy animals, and they shed prions into the environment.
As an example treatment strategy, a pilot project to get underway next spring involves the use of salt licks designed to exclude deer while still allowing livestock access.
When it comes to hunter harvest as a management tool, Binfet said strategies could include increasing the harvest of mature males — CWD occurs more commonly in older mule deer bucks — removing deer from “hot spots” or reducing population density in areas of concern.
The latter, he acknowledged, might be a hard sell for hunters, as it would require taking does in addition to bucks.
“I don’t know anybody that doesn’t want to see more mule deer,” Binfet said.
CWD research questions abound, which Game and Fish is hoping scientists will tackle. Some animals have a slight genetic edge, and a genotype database would help in understanding its prevalence. There’s still no way to test for CWD prions in the environment. Scientists don’t know how much environmental contamination leads to transmission.
“There’s still a lot we don’t know,” he said.
