Clad in a wool shirt and down vest, the racer smiled but admitted later that the smile was more due to sheer terror rather than joy. In spite of his trepidation, he laughed as he struggled to keep his bicycle tires within the narrow path created by those ahead of him. Keeping in the track was no easy feat since it was only about 8 inches wide and 6-inches of untracked and tire-grabbing snow rose on both sides.
It was a race for hard core cyclists — or those with a good sense of adventure. The Chubby Chaser snowbike race held during last weekend’s winter wonderland attracted two dozen intrepid adventurers to take on the elements via big-tired fat bikes.
The Chubby Chaser snowbike race, now in its fifth year, is a low-key race but, as with all races, still inspires competitors to push themselves to complete the course as quickly as possible. Pre-race refreshments consisting of delectable donuts are a tradition with this race, as is the post-race offering of “adult beverages.”
Race director, Dewey Gallegos and co-owner of the Pedal House, packed the race route at the Happy Jack Recreation Area the day before but Mother Nature delivered another six inches of fluff overnight.
Snow bikes do best on hard-packed snow. Add a little fluff and the pedaling becomes strenuous. Add six inches of fresh snow and it can be downright arduous. The terrain, first climbing up the maze of trails and then descending and winding through the trees, made the race downright demanding but, as many of the racers reported at the end, it was a fun kind of torture.
Gallegos adjusted the race distance to account for the snow conditions but the course was still a tough six miles. Those in the lead had the challenge of breaking trail but those coming behind had the added difficulty of trying to stay within the narrow tracks of those out ahead.
Onies Heckart, who placed third in the women’s division, admitted it was a heart-pumping course.
“It was rough,” she said after crossing the finish line and dropping her bike in the snow. She was greeted by her dog running behind who seemed equally elated at crossing the finish line.
She wasn’t alone in her assessment. Studd Pyles of Lander (that is the name he provided), admitted to taking at least eight tumbles along the course. Such falls tend to involve tipping over, resulting in what riders call a “snowbike snow angel” where an impression is left in the snow. For those of an age to remember, it is like the trike falling over in slow motion on the TV show “Laugh In.” The falls tend to be pain-free thanks to the soft landing but getting up can be somewhat of a frenzied flaying when a hard surface is difficult to acquire.
Pyles was one of several members of the Back of the Pack Racing team out of Lander who showed up for the event. “Dead last doesn’t mean loser,” they shouted in unison to cyclists coming in at or near the end. They accompanied that slogan, which was also emblazed on their team jackets, with plenty of grins and applause to celebrate all finishers regardless of their time.
Laramie resident Amy Bey was the top female finisher and, as she joined others at the finish line to cheer on those still coming in, she raved about the challenge of the course.
“It was a total blast,” she said although she admitted that may not have been her assessment the entire time she was out on the course. Others chimed in calling the course “amazing,” “awesome,” and “rad.”
All of the racers hailed from either Laramie or Lander. Typically mountain bike and snowbike races at Happy Jack also attract cyclists from Colorado. Gallegos figured nasty road conditions prevented competitors coming from that direction.
The top three male finishers came in as a group with all three within a few seconds of each other. First place went to Nat Dyck of Laramie, second place was Rio Rose of Lander and third place was Laramie resident Jacob Link. The top three female finishers were Amy Bey (First), Abby Lozano (Second), and Onies Heckart (Third), all from Laramie.
