A walk in the woods at Happy Jack earlier this week yielded dozens of sightings of plants, birds, insects and animals beneath the watchful eyes of a group of Laramie students.
Upon close examination, a landscape of trees and grasses revealed aspens, Douglas fir, willows and lodgepole pines towering over yellow violets, wild strawberries, lupine, lichen, blue clematis, juniper, mouse-eared chickweed and blue grama. The habitat was populated by downy woodpeckers, tree swallows and thrushes. Closer to the ground, they spotted earthworms, water striders, deer tracks, centipedes and a black widow.
The identification activity, also called a bioblitz, was part of Camp Wild, a program run by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department for fifth- and sixth-graders around the state. The camp took place on the Medicine Bow Forest last week.
Working in small groups and toting identification guides, students collected a list of species they identified Tuesday morning. Gathering together, they shared their lists and discussed data collection and the concept of citizen science, where amateur scientists contribute data to research projects.
“Citizen science is really helpful for our scientists,” said Ashley Leonard, conservation education coordinator for Game and Fish. “If you find things you think are unique to an area, tell a scientist. I found things I didn’t know about today.”
During the three-day camp, students learned about the habitat, wildlife and recreation by playing games, doing hands-on activities and listening to speakers. The goal, Leonard said, was to learn about conservation, responsible recreation and the work that Game and Fish does in Wyoming.
“We challenge them every morning to understand what conservation is, and we stress that it’s the wise use of natural resources,” she said.
They spent each day outside, which was no small feat considering last week’s rainy weather.
“The end goal is to get them outside in all weather,” Leonard said.
Two days into the camp, 10-year-old Sawyer Layson was most proud of the mouse-eared chickweed, a type of wildflower, that he identified. He said he wanted to be part of the camp as a way to spend time outside and make new friends.
“I wanted to get out in nature, and do it with other people that I didn’t know,” he said.
Eleven-year-old Landon Olson, who spotted the black widow, agreed that spending time outside was one of the best parts of the camp.
“I like the outdoors,” he said.
Camp Wild is also scheduled to take place in Sundance, Lander, Cheyenne, Green River and Dayton this summer.
