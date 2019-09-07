Get ready for a busy fall weekend in Laramie. There’s a full slate of outdoor activities on the schedule today, whether you prefer trails, parks, races, fundraisers, solo adventures or all of the above. Here are a few of the many events going on today.
Pilot Hills Community Access Day
The first of two Pilot Hill Community Access Days is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
The public will be able access the 5,500-acre Pilot Hill parcel from multiple points, with tours scheduled throughout the day. In conjunction with multiple community partners, guided events are set to begin with an 8 p.m. run and continue with three hikes for all ages and abilities, a bike ride and a horseback ride. Go to pilothill.org/communitydays for a complete schedule.
Visitors can also walk, run, hike, pedal or ride their horse along designated trails on the parcel at their convenience. Dogs are not allowed on the parcel during Pilot Hill Days, as the property is still in private hands and remains a working ranch.
The day’s headquarters will be at the top of Jacoby Ridge on Willett Drive just east of Jacoby Golf Course, where there will be informational booths, food trucks and the opportunity to share opinions about future development on the parcel.
“We are grateful to the current landowner who first suggested the Community Access Days idea,” said County Commissioner Terri Jones. “We are also really excited that so many of our partners in the project are helping facilitate this opportunity for county residents to spend time on the property.”
The Pilot Hill Project is a community-wide effort to acquire about 5,500 acres of undeveloped land east of Laramie for public access and aquifer protection. The Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments is preparing a land swap to acquire some of the acreage, and more than $900,000 has been raised for infrastructure development.
The parcel sits atop the Casper Aquifer recharge zone, and its connection to the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest will allow for uninterrupted recreation on thousands of acres of public land adjacent to Laramie.
In July, the Albany County commissioners hired the planning firm SE Group to develop a land-use plan for the parcel. Five members of their team will join in on tours and be available to listen to visitors about conservation and recreation considerations.
All visitors are asked to check in and check out at one of the access sites, remain on flagged routes and recreate with a partner. First aid stations and maps will be available.
STAC 5k
The STAC 5k is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park. Registration is $20, and kids 12 and younger are free. Go to ivinsonhospital.org/stac for more information.
STAC stands for Surviving and Thriving After Cancer. The free program is run at Ivinson Memorial Hospital and offers exercise opportunities and wellness education for cancer patients and survivors. Six-week sessions include guest speakers, demonstrations and other training aimed at maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
“We focus on prevention, treatment, eating healthy and staying active,” said Scarlett Barnes, an exercise physiologist at IMH. Barnes runs the STAC program together with physical therapist Rebecca Fisher.
The STAC 5k is a fundraiser for the program so that it can remain free for participants.
“It’s really taking off, and it’s been going great,” Barnes said.
After participants run or walk the 5k course on the Laramie River Greenbelt, they can enjoy live music by Davis and Mavrick. Health organizations around Laramie will have informational booths set up, and the Laramie Plains Lions Club will be collecting used eyeglasses.
Interfaith-Good Samaritan Fall Festival and Run, Walk, Wheel 5k, 3k and .5k
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is celebrating its new location with an open house and running event starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at 712 Canby.
Registration for the Run, Walk, Wheel 5k and 3k is $35 and includes a T-shirt. Registration for the .5k Slacker Run is $55 and includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, donuts, coffee, relaxation station and “fauxmosas.” Go to ultrasignup.com to register.
The venue will be open for tours from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. with games and entertainment set for 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Special guest and Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon is scheduled to talk about childhood nutrition at 1 p.m.
Always a Cowboy
The 18th annual Always a Cowboy memorial is set for 9 a.m. Saturday on the trails east of Jacoby Golf Course near the corner of 30th and Willett streets. Go to gowyo.com for more information.
Always a Cowboy remembers eight members of the University of Wyoming cross country team who were killed by a drunken driver on Sept. 16, 2001, while driving from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Laramie.
Registration for the 5k run, which includes competitive and noncompetitive divisions, is $20 and includes a t-shirt. Proceeds will be used to maintain and enhance the Wyoming 8 Memorial that sits on the south side of Memorial Fieldhouse.
The eight runners who were killed were Cody Brown, Kyle Johnson, Joshua Jones, Justin Lambert-Belanger, Morgan McLeland, Kevin Salverson, Nick Schabron and Shane Shatto.
Heart to Heart Walk for Life
Heart to Heart Pregnancy Center’s annual Walk for Life fundraiser is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Washington Park. The day begins with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m., with fundraising awards to follow the two-mile walk. Go to laramiepregnancy.com/walkforlife for more information.
Proceeds will benefit Heart to Heart, which offers free pregnancy services for pregnant women. Proceeds also are also used to purchase infant supplies and equipment for new parents.
Party at the Park
Friends of the Laramie Skatepark and Friends of Community Recreation are hosting Party at the Park, a skating competition and party to show off new features at Laramie Skatepark.
The event is set for 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the skatepark, which sits at the southwest corner of LaBonte Park. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieSkate for more information.
Party at the Park is set to include timed jam sessions on different sections and elements, challenges for experienced riders, special competitions for teenagers and women, plus food and music. The event will include prizes for winners and a raffle.
Five years into a major expansion at Laramie Skatepark, new elements are in place, beginners have multiple opportunities to try the sport and fundraising is underway for the next push. Recent upgrades include a full pipe, shallow bowl, extended vertical wall and drain repairs. Donations will accepted for continued improvements.
One next step is another bowl on the other side of the full pipe.
“That will give a better standalone spot to draw some more professional-grade skateboarders off I-80, and it also gives a nice no-edge space for beginners to learn how to use bowls without fear of collision,” said Josh Kaffer, a member of Friends of Laramie Skatepark.
At last count, Kaffer said, local skaters had contributed almost 3,000 volunteer hours making improvements and painting over graffiti.
Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser
Support the University of Wyoming Nordic ski team during its annual Trash 2 Treasures fundraiser, which is scheduled from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Fieldhouse. Go to www.bit.ly/trash2treasures for more information.
For $5, shoppers can purchase early admission at 8 a.m. General admission and sales start at 9 a.m. At noon, items will be half off, and anything left at 2 p.m. will be free.
Sale items include furniture, appliances and other home furnishings collected by ski team members during the summer.
The sale was started as a way to reduce waste in Laramie while also raising money for the team, which competes in the United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association. Proceeds will support team travel, including travel to the national championships in Lake Placid, New York.
