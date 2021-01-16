When Civil War veteran John Wesley Powell launched a trip from Green River through more than 900 miles of unexplored territory in the Colorado River Basin in 1869, he inaugurated an era of development in the West that continues today.
The Colorado River Exploring Expedition charted, surveyed, measured and mapped an area called the “Great Unknown” as the ten-man expedition traveled from southern Wyoming to the Virgin River, a tributary of the Colorado River that today feeds Lake Mead.
In the 150 years since, consumption of the river’s water has fueled development across the West, from Los Angeles to Phoenix to Denver.
In honor of the sesquicentennial anniversary, a team of researchers and artists from the University of Wyoming retraced Powell’s path during the summer of 2019. That expedition was one arm of the Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition, also known as SCREE.
Another piece of the project is a collection of essays, artwork and maps that examine Powell’s legacy and consider what might lie ahead.
“Vision and Place: John Wesley Powell and Reimagining the Colorado River Basin” was published this fall by University of California Press. It was edited by Jason Robison, a UW professor of law; Thomas Minckley, a UW professor of geology and geophysics; and Daniel McCool, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Utah.
“It was 150 years since his first expedition, and all of the development of the West has happened subsequent to that,” Minckley said.
The book considers three themes that emerged from Powell’s legacy: water, public lands and interactions with Native Americans.
“We gathered together experts on those subjects and compiled a book looking at the past and what’s happened since Powell, to the present,” Minckley said. “Then we challenged everybody to think about the future and trajectories for this half of the country.”
Another piece of the sesquicentennial project is original artwork produced during the trip and inspired by the landscape. The cover image for “Vision and Place” was created by Patrick Kikut, a senior lecturer in the UW Department of Visual and Literary Arts, who was the lead artist for the project.
Another other contributing artist, associate lecturer Bailey Russel, brought a camera and portable dark-room through the Grand Canyon to produce tintype images featured in the book.
Today’s river is a different place than the unmapped wilderness of Powell’s time. The Colorado River passes through national forests, Bureau of Land Management territory, wildlife refuges, national parks and reservations in five states. About a third of the river miles have been converted to reservoirs at Flaming Gorge, Lake Powell and Lake Mead.
Minckley said the trip was a transformative experience that fostered reflection and conversation among the participants, who came from backgrounds in energy, the arts, humanities and policy. They considered what decisions and actions would bring generational changes, even looking ahead another 150 years.
“People were really hopeful that we can effect positive change through actions, and not just hoping that things will work out,” he said. “That was one of the bigger lessons.”
Water resources from the river are allocated through the 100-year-old Colorado River Compact, which includes seven states and divides the river’s annual flow between Upper Basin and Lower Basin states.
Ongoing drought continues to strain the river system, which appears to be on an unsustainable trajectory of overuse. Thus, consideration of how to shape the future of the basin takes on increasing urgency.
“A lot of the dialogue that we were fomenting is happening in other quarters and is really going to impact people in the Southwest in one way or another,” Minckley said. “We’re already seeing the landscape change from our view of it.”
Filmmakers and videographers were also part of the trip, and a documentary video of the 70-day journey is coming this spring. The trailer can be viewed at www.powell150.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.