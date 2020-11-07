Earlier this fall, fisheries biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department transplanted 300 hornyhead chub from the Laramie River to the Sweetwater River to establish a new population in the state.
The native fish, a type of minnow that reaches 4-6 inches long, has a small population in Wyoming, existing only in the Laramie and North Laramie rivers. The department has had its eye on the rare fish for a few years, and the transplant is the latest effort to bolster its meager numbers.
Fisheries biologist Steve Gale described Wyoming’s hornyhead chub population as a glacial relict, meaning it has been cut off from other populations as their ranges have changed since the last ice age. The fish is also found in river basins farther east.
“Where it’s found elsewhere in the United States, it’s doing pretty good,” said fisheries biologist Steve Gale. “It’s a pretty common species in a number of creeks.”
But in Wyoming, its small numbers, fragmented distribution and limited range make it susceptible to impact from threats such as wildfire, predation and river sedimentation.
“The populations in the Laramie and North Laramie rivers were basically cut off from the rest of their cohorts,” Gale said.
The chub prefer canyon country, and they’re found in just a 20-mile segment of the Laramie River below Wheatland Reservoir No. 2.
As a testament to the fragility of the Wyoming population, they also occupied an eight-mile stretch of the North Laramie River west of Wheatland until 2012 and the Arapaho Fire. The fire went through the drainage, causing debris and ash flows afterward, which had a negative impact on the fishery.
“As we studied and looked at the fishery post fire, we noticed that some of our native non-game species like the hornyhead chub — we weren’t finding many, if any, in places that they used to be,” Gale said.
Working with private landowners, biologists have been transplanting hornyhead chub from the Laramie River back into the North Laramie River since 2014. Gale said they’ve done three transplants that re-established the population, and they’ve also seen other native fish populations recover since the fire.
“The landowners along the North Laramie River were wonderful to work with,” he said. “The diverse fish community wouldn’t exist without their good land management practices as well.”
As that project got underway, biologists started considering other rivers and streams in Wyoming where they could transplant the hornyhead chub.
With help from a graduate student at the University of Wyoming, they created models of the fish’s historic range and its habitat preferences. The site that rose to the top was the Sweetwater River, where the fish was last found in 1852.
The 240-mile river runs from the Continental Divide near South Pass along the southern Wind River Range before joining Pathfinder Reservoir and the North Platte River. The transplant site was located at the confluence with Strawberry Creek in the BLM Sweetwater Canyon Wilderness Study Area.
Biologists use electro-fishing equipment to stun fish so they can be gathered, measured and prepared for travel. The department’s fish culture section contributed hatchery trucks for the transportation process.
The hornyhead chub is so named because males grow tubercles on their heads during the breeding season, which they use to defend their nests and impress females. They build nests for spawning using small pebbles, which other fish species sometimes use and defend as well.
“It’s a cool relationship they have with some of the other fish they’re found with,” Gale said.
Biologists in the Lander and Laramie regions plan to monitor the transplant site next summer, looking specifically for gravel mounds that indicate reproduction is occurring. If all goes well, they’ll consider future transplants to continue building up the population.
“If they end up doing really well in the Sweetwater River, it will really go a long way in the conservation of this rare fish in Wyoming,” Gale said.
