Antelope Dash to benefit Conservation Corps
The Antelope Dash trail run is scheduled for Aug. 24 at Curt Gowdy State Park. The race includes a four-mile and eight-mile division on the park’s single-track trails, which range from 7,300-7,700 feet in elevation. Proceeds will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps, which sends crews to work on Wyoming public lands. Registration starts at $35, with a discount for High Plains Harriers members. Go to www.antelopedash.org for more information.
Common Outdoor Ground leading Turtle Rock work session
An evening of trail work on the Turtle Rock Trail is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Aug. 29, hosted by volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground. Volunteers are planning to replace signs and improve some sections of trail. Food will be provided for volunteers. Go to www.commonoutdoorground.org or find the group on Facebook to RSVP.
Cheatgrass spraying planned for burn area
A second round of aerial cheatgrass spraying is planned for the 2012 Squirrel Creek Wildfire area on the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. The Laramie Ranger District and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are planning to apply herbicide via helicopter during a 13-day window through the end of the month, weather-permitting. The treatment area covers about 3,000 acres on national forest, state land and private land. The treatment area is on the eastern side of the Snowy Range, southern end of Sheep Mountain, east and south of Lake Owen and north of Wyoming Highway 230. Treatment is scheduled to be completed prior to the opening of big game archery season Sept. 1. The helicopter will be based at the Forbes/Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Area parking area, which will be closed to public access. The property is still open to foot traffic. The goal of the treatment is to control non-native cheatgrass on critical big game winter range, enhance native vegetation, stabilize soils, reduce erosion and minimize future fire risk. The Squirrel Creek Wildfire burned about 10,587 acres in 2012, and initial treatment took place in 2016. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Save the date for Pilot Hill Days
The first of two Pilot Hill Community Access Days is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7. The public will be able access the Pilot Hill parcel from multiple points, with guided tours scheduled for different user groups throughout the day, such as hikers, runners, bikers and equestrians. The day’s headquarters will be at the top of Jacoby Ridge on Willett Drive just east of Jacoby Golf Course, where there will be informational booths, food trucks and the opportunity to share opinions about future development on the parcel. The Pilot Hill Project is a community-wide effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of undeveloped land east of Laramie for public access and aquifer protection. In July, the Albany County commissioners hired Vermont-based SE Group to develop a land-use plan for the parcel. Go to pilothill.org for updated information about Pilot Hill Community Access Days.
USFS releases restoration project draft decision
The U.S. Forest Service has released a draft decision notice, environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact for the Muddy Creek and Lake Creek Watershed Restoration Project. The draft decision protects wetland resources in and around Forest Roads 553 and 588 in the Snowy Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. The project decision, when finalized, will call for fully closing and decommissioning the two roads, also known as Muddy Creek Road and Lake Creek Road, to allow for restoration. Both roads have been closed in 2013 through an emergency forest order because of soil and water resource damage caused by unauthorized motorized use. Anyone with a valid mining claim in the project area can request motorized access to the claim from the district ranger, and requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. A 45-day objection period opened July 27. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43899 for more information.
Boaters urged to avoid Lower Encampment during construction project
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to avoid traveling the Encampment River downstream of Baggot Rocks Public Access Area because of a fish passage project that started Aug. 5. The construction site is downstream of Baggot Rocks and upstream of the confluence with the North Platte River. Boaters can launch at Odd Fellows or Smelter and take out at Baggot Rocks. A difficult quarter-mile portage at the site, which is not recommended, is mandatory until the river becomes navigable again in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.