Wildfire danger high this weekend
The U.S. Forest Service is urging forest visitors to use extreme caution during the holiday weekend because of high fire danger caused by dry fuels and warm and windy weather, according to a news release. Hunters, campers and other forest visitors should use caution when building and maintaining campfires, which are the No. 1 source of human-caused wildfire. The Ryan Fire, which burned more than 28,000 acres in Colorado and Wyoming last fall, was started on Sept. 15, 2018, by an escaped campfire. Campfires should be thoroughly extinguished before left unattended by stirring burned materials with water until cool. Other fire sources include discarded cigarettes and hot mufflers on vehicles parked in tall grass.
North Platte River camping closed for bear removal
The Pike-Pole/Pickaroon area along the North Platte River has been temporarily closed to camping because of multiple reports of black bear encounters with humans. The area, located on the west side of the Snowy Range in the Medicine Bow National Forest, will remain closed until wildlife officials can trap and relocate the bear, according to a news release. The closure starts where Forest Road 512 turns south and begins to run parallel to the river and continues to the Douglas Creek Trailhead, south of A Bar A Ranch. Forest Road 495 on the west side of the river is also closed. The closure was put into place because previous attempts to trap the bear were unsuccessful while unsecured food from campers was available. For closure updates, call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300.
Cheatgrass spraying planned for multiple burn areas
A second round of aerial cheatgrass spraying is planned for the 2012 Squirrel Creek Wildfire area on the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. The Laramie Ranger District and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are planning to apply herbicide via helicopter during a 13-day window through the end of the month, weather-permitting. The treatment area covers about 3,000 acres on national forest, state land and private land. The treatment area is on the eastern side of the Snowy Range, southern end of Sheep Mountain, east and south of Lake Owen and north of Wyoming Highway 230. Treatment is scheduled to be completed prior to the opening of big game archery season Sunday. The helicopter will be based at the Forbes/Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Area parking area, which will be closed to public access. The property is still open to foot traffic. The goal of the treatment is to control non-native cheatgrass on critical big game winter range, enhance native vegetation, stabilize soils, reduce erosion and minimize future fire risk. The Squirrel Creek Wildfire burned about 10,587 acres in 2012, and initial treatment took place in 2016. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Several agencies are also planning to spray herbicide via helicopter on about 10,800 acres of national forest, BLM land, Game and Fish property, state land and private land in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range, including the Ryan Wildfire area. Treatment is planned to take place over 1-3 days in each location, with the project to be completed by mid-September, weather-permitting. The 2018 Ryan Wildfire burned more than 28,500 acres in the Sierra Madre range, allowing cheatgrass to move in. Contact Jackie Roaque at 745-2340 for more information.
