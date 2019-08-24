Common Outdoor Ground leading Turtle Rock work session
An evening of trail work on the Turtle Rock Trail is scheduled for 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, hosted by volunteer group Common Outdoor Ground. Volunteers are planning to replace signs, trim vegetation, reroute short sections and naturalize off-shoots of the three-mile trail, one of the most popular on the forest. The project is limited to 30 volunteers, and individuals and groups are asked to RSVP at tinyurl.com/yy5uhuv7. Food will be provided for volunteers, who are asked to meet at the Vedauwoo gazebo and bring work gloves. Go to www.commonoutdoorground.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Cheatgrass spraying planned for multiple burn areas
A second round of aerial cheatgrass spraying is planned for the 2012 Squirrel Creek Wildfire area on the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. The Laramie Ranger District and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are planning to apply herbicide via helicopter during a 13-day window through the end of the month, weather-permitting. The treatment area covers about 3,000 acres on national forest, state land and private land. The treatment area is on the eastern side of the Snowy Range, southern end of Sheep Mountain, east and south of Lake Owen and north of Wyoming Highway 230. Treatment is scheduled to be completed prior to the opening of big game archery season Sept. 1. The helicopter will be based at the Forbes/Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Area parking area, which will be closed to public access. The property is still open to foot traffic. The goal of the treatment is to control non-native cheatgrass on critical big game winter range, enhance native vegetation, stabilize soils, reduce erosion and minimize future fire risk. The Squirrel Creek Wildfire burned about 10,587 acres in 2012, and initial treatment took place in 2016. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Starting Monday, several agencies are planning to spray herbicide via helicopter on about 10,800 acres of national forest, BLM land, Game and Fish property, state land and private land in the Sierra Madres and Snowy Range, including the Ryan Wildfire area. Treatment is planned to take place over 1-3 days in each location, with the project to be completed by mid-September, weather-permitting. The 2018 Ryan Wildfire burned more than 28,500 acres in the Sierra Madre range, allowing cheatgrass to move in. Contact Jackie Roaque at 745-2340 for more information.
Hazard tree removal to affect Brooklyn Lake area
Forest Road 317 and several recreation sites will be temporarily closed starting Sept. 3 for a hazard tree removal project. The road takes forest visitors to Brooklyn Lake Campground, Sheep Lake Trailhead, the east end of Glacier Lakes Trail and the west end of North Fork Trail. Work is also set to occur in the Nash Fork Campground, which is currently closed but expected to re-open in the future. The road will be closed from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, but open each evening and all day on weekends. Overnight parking and parking along the road or in impacted recreation sites will be prohibited on weekdays. The Brooklyn Lake Campground will open at 5 p.m. Fridays and close at 3 p.m. Sundays, as will access to trailheads. Non-motorized access in the surrounding forest will still be allowed during the project, and visitors may encounter machinery in the area. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 30. Contact the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Save the date for Pilot Hill Days
The first of two Pilot Hill Community Access Days is scheduled for 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7. The public will be able access the Pilot Hill parcel from multiple points, with guided tours scheduled for different user groups throughout the day, such as hikers, runners, bikers and equestrians. The day’s headquarters will be at the top of Jacoby Ridge on Willett Drive just east of Jacoby Golf Course, where there will be informational booths, food trucks and the opportunity to share opinions about future development on the parcel. The Pilot Hill Project is a community-wide effort to purchase about 5,500 acres of undeveloped land east of Laramie for public access and aquifer protection. In July, the Albany County commissioners hired Vermont-based SE Group to develop a land-use plan for the parcel. Go to www.pilothill.org for updated information about Pilot Hill Community Access Days.
Interfaith to celebrate new location with 5k
The Interfaith-Good Samaritan Fall Festival and Run, Walk, Wheel 5k, 3k and .5k are scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7 at the organization’s new headquarters, 712 Canby St. Registration for the Run, Walk, Wheel opens at 9 a.m. The venue will be open for tours from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., with games and entertainment set for 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration for the 5k and 3k is $35 and includes a T-shirt, or participants can get sponsors. Registration for the .5k Slacker Run is $55 and includes a T-shirt, finisher’s medal, donuts, coffee, relaxation station and “fauxmosas.” Go to www.ultrasignup.com to register.
Fly fishing club to offer programs for veterans
Platte Rivers Veterans Fly Fishing is planning to offer free rod-building and fly-tying classes, along with trips to local rivers and lakes, for area veterans this fall. The program is open to disabled, active-duty and retired veterans of all abilities, with chapters in Cheyenne, Laramie and Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins, Colorado. The Laramie chapter is set to offer rod-building classes at 7 p.m. Thursdays starting Sept. 12 at Laramie Middle School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Fly-tying classes are set to start in January. Contact Maron Davis at 745-4429 or Wes Breghenti at 761-0459 or mrb49@reagan.com for more information.
USFS releases restoration project draft decision
The U.S. Forest Service has released a draft decision notice, environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact for the Muddy Creek and Lake Creek Watershed Restoration Project. The draft decision protects wetland resources in and around Forest Roads 553 and 588 in the Snowy Range of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to a news release. The project decision, when finalized, will call for fully closing and decommissioning the two roads, also known as Muddy Creek Road and Lake Creek Road, to allow for restoration. Both roads have been closed in 2013 through an emergency forest order because of soil and water resource damage caused by unauthorized motorized use. Anyone with a valid mining claim in the project area can request motorized access to the claim from the district ranger, and requests will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. A 45-day objection period opened July 27. Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=43899 for more information.
Boaters urged to avoid Lower Encampment during construction project
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to avoid traveling the Encampment River downstream of Baggot Rocks Public Access Area because of a fish passage project that started Aug. 5. The construction site is downstream of Baggot Rocks and upstream of the confluence with the North Platte River. Boaters can launch at Odd Fellows or Smelter and take out at Baggot Rocks. A difficult quarter-mile portage at the site, which is not recommended, is mandatory until the river becomes navigable again in the fall.
