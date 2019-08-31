Their call is unmistakable; think of a raspy foghorn or maybe a bellowing bull cow. Once heard, the ribbit of a bullfrog is unlike anything else. It’s in the same category as the sandhill crane or common loon: once you hear their call, they can’t be mistaken for any other critter.
In addition to that foghorn rasp, bullfrogs squeak when alarmed and, when in extreme distress, they actually scream. No matter what sound they make, bullfrogs are not welcome in Wyoming.
Bullfrogs are native to the eastern United States. While they are found in southeastern Wyoming near Torrington, it is uncertain if they are native in that area. For sure, they are not native elsewhere in Wyoming. They were introduced to Kelly Warm Springs near Jackson in northwest Wyoming, and recently they’ve been found in the Sheridan area, at Keyhole Reservoir, and at ponds in the Cheyenne area. These discoveries have biologists concerned.
Andy Gygli, herpetologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, has been searching Sheridan area ponds to determine the extent of their presence. He’s got a lot of ground to cover, though, and, with reports of bullfrogs in other areas of the state, he can use some help.
“I’m just one person,” Gygli said. “I can only check so many areas. If outdoor people can keep their eyes and ears open and help locate bullfrogs, it would be very helpful. The more eyes looking, the better.”
Gygli explains that in the east where the frogs are native, they’re part of an ecosystem that includes predators that keep their numbers in check. No such ecological web exists in Wyoming wetland and pond areas.
“Bullfrogs will eat pretty much anything they can fit into their mouth,” Gygli said. He would know since part of his research involves figuring out what they eat. Once caught and euthanized, Gygli examines the frogs’ stomachs to determine what they’ve been eating.
“They’re voracious eaters,” Gygli said. “In one large bullfrog I found a snake, a crayfish and even the remains of two rodents.”
If that’s what was found in just one bullfrog, imagine the impact to the ecosystem when their numbers grow. They are also quite cannibalistic, with large bullfrogs feeding readily on smaller bullfrogs.
Since a bullfrog is especially prolific, laying up to 20,000 eggs at a time, their numbers can certainly explode. Compare this to the typical northern leopard frog that lays 3,000 to 5,000 eggs. As bullfrogs feed on whatever they can get, fish and native birds go hungry – or become prey. They just can’t compete with this frog that can eat so much so quickly and that has no predatory control, aside from other bullfrogs.
Bullfrogs have delayed metamorphosis; they don’t change into frogs their first summer but remain as tadpoles for two seasons. The tadpoles themselves are quite distinctive. They are large, typically 5 to 6 inches in length, with a cream and yellowish underside.
One of the big losers when bullfrogs take over a pond are the native leopard frogs, whose numbers are declining across their range. When bullfrogs are introduced to new areas, they either eat or out-compete all the other native amphibians.
Bullfrogs also create harm to native species indirectly. They carry the chytrid fungus, which has been implicated in declines and extinctions of amphibian species worldwide.
“Bullfrogs are resistant to the fungus,” Gygli said. “They can carry it and infect native species with the disease, but are not prone to be affected by it themselves.”
Currently the cold Wyoming winter keeps bullfrogs from spreading. They inhabit permanent bodies of water that are deep enough to prevent a solid freeze in winter, leaving a bit of unfrozen water at the bottom. Thanks to the higher elevation and lower winter temperatures in Laramie, they are unlikely to occur in this area.
For those stomping through wetland areas in the eastern half of the state, keep an eye out for bullfrogs. If you spot or hear a bullfrog, Gygli said it would be helpful to report it to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. If possible get a photo of the frog and a GPS coordinate of the location. Report it to a local department biologist or send an email to Gygli (andrew.gygli@wyo.gov).
