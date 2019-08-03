The Laramie Mountain Bike Series is over for the season and the Laramie Range Epic mountain bike race is in the history books for 2019. For those who still have the bug to test their mettle on singletrack or gravel routes via a mountain bicycle, there are still a number of races slated in Wyoming for August and September.
First, on August 24, there is the Salt River Challenge, an 80-mile course through Star Valley starting in Smoot and ending in Alpine. Then there is the Two Moon 24, a 24-hour endurance race held September 14 and 15 at Glendo State Park. That same weekend is the Bad Medicine Ride, offering four different courses ranging in length from 16 to 90 miles on September 14. That race event is based out of Shell, Wyoming.
For those looking to explore new trails and spin those knobby tires at a more leisurely pace, the Jurassic Classic Mountain Bike Festival might be just the ticket to get out of town for a weekend.
Mike Dicken is director of the festival that runs from August 22 to 25 in Lander. He said the cycling community is coming together for the event to “grow the outdoor recreation economy.”
“We felt that launching a mountain bike festival is another way to bring the community together and celebrate what we have to grow it even more,” Dicken said. “I invite everyone to come celebrate with us in a few weeks.”
Originally, in 2012, the event was a mountain bike race for experienced riders. It got its name because it was held at a site called “Johnny Behind the Rocks.” The rocks there are from the Jurassic period, and thus the name of the race. The race even had a dinosaur theme.
As interest and love for the sport grew, members of the Lander Cycling Club morphed the race into a weekend-long festival starting in 2017. That way all riders and riders-to-be could enjoy not only the trails in the area, but also the comradery that is such a part of mountain biking.
“In turning the focus to camaraderie and community rather than competition, the event appeals to a wider range of people from mountain bike enthusiasts to new riders and kids,” Dicken said. “It will allow for mountain bikers to have fun and celebrate our sport, but also communicate to the larger community that mountain biking – and the trail systems developed by mountain bikers – provides a significant economic benefit to Lander.”
Festival activities kick off with a night group ride under a full moon on Thursday, Aug. 22 starting at 9:30 p.m. Participants need to bring their headlights and headlamps to enjoy a guided ride on the trail system, called the Bus, just five miles outside Lander. The maze of trails is named after a wrecked school bus rusting in one of the dry drainages.
“The riding is great for all skill levels,” Dicken said. “It’s mainly an area with intermediate level trails.”
The schedule for the next day is a busy one with events at the “Johnny Behind the Rocks” trail system. Located 15 miles southeast of Lander, this trail system winds through high desert with pinyon and juniper woodlands as well as open sagebrush. One of the Bureau of Land Management’s “Backyard to Backcountry” treasures, the trails include about 11 miles of trail rated from beginner to advanced.
Trail building kicks off the day and then a full slate of group rides and clinics continue from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Demo bikes from several bike manufacturers and sponsored by Gannet Peak Sports and the Bike Mill, both in Lander, offer a chance for riders to test drive different models of mountain bikes.
The clinics include a range of topics from learning the basics for beginners to getting a handle on more advanced moves such as tricks, maneuvers and even mountain bike bunny hops. Group rides range from easy-going to women’s only, kid’s only, and one called “Ruckus and Rowdy” that is billed as being “maybe slow, maybe fast; who knows and who cares as long as you’re going to have fun.”
The festival moves back to Lander for the evening with a party and film festival complete with live music at the Lander Bake Shop and Lander Bar.
Saturday is just as busy, kicking off early with some yoga, more biking and even some “shenanigans” at Lander’s City Park. This bike version of shenanigans includes adult and youth strider (non-pedaling) bike races and a bunny hop competition. An appearance by T-rex is likely or at least a cyclist in an oversized T-rex costume.
For more information on events, costs, a schedule and lodging go to the event website (jurassicclassicfest.com).
