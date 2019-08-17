I crouch low on my bicycle in an effort to reduce wind resistance. The headwind is relentless at 15 to 20 mph. I fiddle with my bike gears, trying to find that sweet spot where the pedaling is easier but my speed is still half decent.
It is an arduous but steady crank as I note the cyclist ahead of me. It’s a woman from New Mexico whom I raced with the day before. We had a good battle going for the 20 kilometer road bike race. She was behind me and tried to catch up. I was ahead and vowed to myself to stay that way. We had friendly competition and I managed to stay out front but nearly died in the process. We had a good laugh at the finish line, since our duel made us both push harder than expected.
Now we’re in the 40 kilometer race at the Wyoming Senior Olympics. This year, as will be the case in 2020, all events are held in Cheyenne. The cycling course is the same as the day before, except we do two laps. We head west along the Terry Bison Road and then do a 180 degree flip-flop, and come back the same route. Then we repeat it for a second lap to complete the 40 kilometer course.
The biggest challenge the day before was a significant hill; a rider told me his GPS receiver indicated it had a 7 percent grade. Obviously the hill hadn’t flattened out overnight, so we will tackle that same hill again, but do so twice.
The big change, though, is the wind. It was a very workable 5 mph the day before, but now it is a significant factor, coming out of the west. The course goes due west, and then turns to the southwest. Of course, since it is out-and-back, that means half of the course will have a tailwind.
I finally make it to the big hill, thankful I’m descending. It’s a side-wind, though, and gusty. I get low but still the wind buffets me about, making the descent fast but scary. I tend to enjoy high-speed downhills but this one has me tense and nervous.
Still, I avoid touching the brakes because, well, it is a race and going downhill is my chance to maybe, just maybe, catch the woman from New Mexico ahead of me. We started out leap-frogging each other, trading off the lead. Eventually she told me she was going to push ahead and I told her to go for it. With that, the gap between us grew. Now it is significant but I haven’t given up all hope of catching her.
After the hill, the side-wind continues to slow my progress, but I look forward to the flip-flop on the course where the wind will be an assist, not a hindrance.
After my 180-turn, I return to the hill again – ready for the climb. It isn’t nearly as tough as the day before. While the wind is not a full assist, coming from the side, it makes the climb significantly easier. The 7 percent grade feels more like a 4 percent climb.
Then I reach the curve and now the wind is solidly at my back. I can’t stop grinning as I gain speed. I’m flying. I hit 30 mph — on the flats. I run out of high gears so pedaling doesn’t help me go much faster. It is a hoot.
Of course, I know what is ahead. I have to make the next 180-degree turn and repeat the course going right back into the wind. I have to climb that big hill one more time before getting another chance to take flight when I, once again, ride with the wind.
Cyclists learn to enjoy “the now,” though. I don’t fret about what is up ahead and do my best to just enjoy the fast and easy segments as they are happening. The tough stuff will come regardless.
When I finally cross the finish line, the woman from New Mexico is nowhere to be seen. In spite of my less-than-stellar time, it was both a challenging and enjoyable race and I’m happy with my performance. I am not a bike racer, but much prefer the slower pace of bicycle touring. Still, getting on a bike and pushing it hard can be satisfying. In this case, it was the hard-easy-hard-easy see-saw effort that made it so much fun. It was easier to take on the wind challenge on the way out when I knew I’d get a big reward once I turned around and flew back.
As it turned out, I won the bronze medal with two women from Nebraska smoking me (the New Mexico woman was in a different age group). I saw the two ladies on the flip-flops but never even had a chance of keeping up with them. I didn’t even try but, instead, just opted to do the race my way, at whatever speed I could pull off. I proved I’m not a racer but that’s not to say I didn’t have a fun time pretending.
I plan to be back next year and pretend I’m a racer again. I just wonder what the wind will do next time.
