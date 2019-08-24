Leaf peeping season is just around the corner; fall is in the air. One of my favorite routes for seeing the changing colors is along the Medicine Bow Rail Trail in the Medicine Bow National Forest. Visitors are welcome to enjoy this 21-mile route on foot, via bicycle, or on horseback.
While the explosion of color might take your breath away, the route itself has minimal grade with a wide path that allows for gazing and viewing, rather than having to focus strictly on the path ahead.
This non-motorized trail, which first opened in 2007, winds through the National Forest from Dry Park Road near Albany to the Colorado-Wyoming state line. Its 21-mile length passes by Lake Owen, zig-zags through Fox Park, and terminates next to the Forest Service road that leads to Pelton Creek.
Most of the trail is surfaced with pea-sized gravel, similar to baseball outfields. It’s suitable for mountain bikes or even hybrid bikes with wide tires. The increasingly popular “gravel bikes” with wider tires are just the ticket; most any bicycle except skinny-tired road bikes will do fine. Hiking, running or traveling via horseback are also popular options.
Since that initial opening 12 years ago, upkeep of the trail has been a struggle. To assist in maintaining the trail a group of Laramie residents, including myself, formed the non-profit organization, Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail. Our goal is to volunteer our time to remove downfall on the trail, spruce up the trailheads and even improve the route on into the future.
Just last weekend Dave Nelson, president of our organization, installed new signs at the Lake Owen caboose. The old signs, that explain how the railway came to be, were worn and next to impossible to read.
Maps are now available at all trailheads in special dispensers and most of the large maps on the kiosks have been replaced.
Much of the route now has a distinct grassy centerline where vegetation has taken root since the trail was first built. Luckily, the trail surface remains in good condition. Two parallel paths along each side of the trail typically are clear and vegetation free, making it suitable for side-by-side pedaling with a friend or youngster. Increased biking and hiking on the trail could help keep the vegetation at bay.
Fire has left its mark along the Rail Trail with four fire scars, all occurring in different years. A trek along the pathway provides an interesting education into how forest recovers from fire.
Each segment of the Rail Trail, as described below, offers a different perspective of the forest with varied opportunities for wildlife and scenic viewing. For your foliage viewing, pick a segment for an out-and-back trek, or maybe arrange shuttling to do a one-way ride for the entire 21 miles. To help in planning, visit the Friends of the Medicine Bow Rail Trail website (medicinebowrailtrail.org) for maps and other information.
Pelton Creek to Vienna – 5.6 miles
This trail segment offers several straight sections, with one that parallels the nearby Highway 230. The grade rises slightly from Pelton Creek to Vienna, making it best to start at the lower Pelton Creek trailhead if planning an out-and-back trek. That way the route is somewhat easier on the return. Expect sections with dense grass growth but with a solid trail surface beneath the vegetation.
Vienna to Woods Creek – 5.0 miles
The Woods Creek trailhead is the most popular due to the easy access from Highway 230. This segment has several scenic overlooks, one over Bear Creek that is particularly scenic, and it also passes through the Badger Creek Fire scar that abuts the much older Gramm Fire scar.
Woods Creek to Lincoln Gulch – 4.4 miles
From Highway 230 to Fox Park, this trail segment was never resurfaced due to flooding resulting from beaver action. The flooding has been resolved with a new culvert but the trail is still rough in portions. There are smooth paths where unauthorized motorized traffic has been using the trail. There is a detour at Fox Park, along Forest Roads, and then a straight shot to the Lincoln Gulch Trailhead.
Lincoln Gulch to Lake Owen – 5.4 miles
The trail surface on this segment is very good, making it an excellent segment for novice cyclists. Illegal access onto the trail by ATVs is problematic in this area. Keep an eye out for moose; the numerous ponds and wetlands make a sighting likely. About halfway along the segment, it passes through the Squirrel Creek fire scar.
Lake Owen to Dry Park – 2.1 miles
The trail surface on this segment is softer but is gradually becoming more hard-packed with use. It passes through the Lake Owen fire scar and also goes alongside a lovely pond where moose often hang out.
