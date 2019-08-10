They wiggle their toes. At least that is what Doug Keinath, recovery coordinator with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says about the endangered Wyoming Toad.
“I haven’t actually seen it myself but have been told the toads wiggle their toes when they’re feeding,” Keinath said. “That movement is supposed to attract insects.”
With ants and other insects being their food source, getting the bugs to come to them would be helpful. As Keinath describes it, such movement might be considered to be rather cute.
“The toads aren’t cute in that cuddly puppy category,” Keinath said. “Still, they’re a roly-poly toad and, as amphibians go, are quite adorable in their own way.”
What is particularly special about the Wyoming toad is that they occur only one place on the entire planet. That one place just happens to be the Laramie Basin.
As toads go, this one is small, typically only reaching two and a half inches in length as an adult. It’s dark brown or grayish with dark blotches on its back and spots on its belly.
The Wyoming toad was once plentiful although it has always only inhabited the Laramie Basin. It was first reported in 1946 by Dr. George Baxter and was considered one of the most plentiful species in the Laramie Basin in the 1950s. Rapid toad declines occurred in the 1970s likely due to a number of factors including the use of pesticides for mosquito control, water diversion and weather events. The primary factor that limits the recovery of the toad now is a fungus, called the chytrid fungus, which has been implicated in declines and extinctions of amphibian species worldwide.
When the toad was listed as endangered, the only wild population was at Mortenson Lake, southwest of Laramie. To protect this last known breeding population of the Wyoming toad, the property was purchased by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1992 and is now the Mortenson Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
Since then, thanks to research efforts to learn more about the toad’s behavior and preferred habitat, population numbers have increased. While there has never been a huge explosion of toads in the basin, the general trend is upwards.
Instead of a single site, as was the case in the mid-1980s, there are now four “safe haven” areas within the Laramie Basin that populations of toads call home. Surveys were recently completed at the sites by a team of biologists and, while numbers are still being tallied, the crews found “a ton of toads,” at least as it relates to finding an endangered species. With rare animals, finding even a half dozen seems like a “ton.”
Keinath said population numbers appears to be cyclic. The cycle, which takes about three years, is a rise and a fall, then a rise and a fall. The chytrid fungus continues to be the culprit for the declines.
“At least is appears the lows in the population aren’t going quite as low and the highs are getting higher,” Keinath said. “We are making progress but it is a slow increase.”
Much of the propagation of the toads is in the hands of biologists – literally. Biologists raise the toads, beginning with eggs, going to tadpoles and then raising them into adult toads.
Currently toads are being raised in seven zoos and three federal facilities. Intensive research, requiring much trial and error, went into figuring out how to raise healthy toads. Starting with eggs that have high rates of hatching to learning what to feed the toads – and having to raise all those bugs to feed them – it has been a long process.
Until three years ago toads were released into the Laramie Basin in their tadpole stage. Now adult toads are being released in the hopes that they will breed in the wild. The toads put on weight much faster in the laboratory than they would in the wild. As a result, when released the toads were very “robust” and at breeding age.
To the delight of biologists, there is now evidence of wild breeding at several of the safe harbor sites. Keinath said continued wild breeding could be the key to having the toads fend off the chytrid fungus. With time, they could adapt to the disease and, eventually, the population cycle could be broken where low number years disappear.
“The toads are just really cool,” Keinath said when asked what he likes about them. “It’s exciting to see them return to the basin where they were once very plentiful. Plus, thinking of them wiggling their toads to entice bugs just seems pretty darn cute.”
