There’s nothing like a bomb cyclone to get one in the mood for summer. Despite Laramie’s mercurial spring weather — and a blizzard notwithstanding — summer is indeed around the corner, ready or not. Here’s a rundown of events and races going on in southeast Wyoming during the next few months.
APRIL
n She’s A Runner Girl: 6:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays from April 2-May 7 at the University of Wyoming Field House. Girls in grades 2-6 are invited to run, set goals and build self-esteem. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org.
n Spring Gear Swap: 10 a.m.-noon April 6 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Sell your old gear and clothing and find new-to-you bargains. Proceeds from the sale will benefit a local non-profit. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com.
n Friday Night Bouldering Series: 5-7:30 p.m. April 13 at the UW Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. The low-key competition series is open to the community and features new routes for climbers of all abilities. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program.
n Combat Color Run: noon April 20 at Optimist Park. During the three-mile run or 1.5-mile walk, participants will battle each other with colored powder while celebrating military veterans. Go to www.combatcolor.com.
n Downtown Running Club: 5-6 p.m. on a day of the week to be determined from April-November at Bare Necessities Physical Therapy, 217 S. First St. During this free event, participants can complete a 5k when they show up and earn a T-shirt after 10 runs. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDRC.
MAY
n Schoolyard Scramble: 10 a.m. May 4 at the Schoolyard Trails. This new event, to take place on the Schoolyard Trails east of Laramie, is hosted by the University of Wyoming Cycling Club. Go to sites.google.com/view/schoolyard-scramble.
n Purple Run: May 11 at the University of Wyoming War Memorial Fieldhouse. Celebrate the conclusion of She’s A Runner Girl by completing a 5k around campus with the program’s elementary school-aged participants. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org.
n Hapi-ness 5k: 9 a.m. May 11 at Laramie Junior High School, 1355 N. 22nd St. Proceeds from the long-running race will benefit a family in the community fighting a major illness. Call 721-4430.
n Laramie Police Department Foundation 5k: 9 a.m. May 18 at Laramie Police Department, 620 Plaza Court. Proceeds from the race will benefit the foundation, which supports the department and offers scholarships. Go to lpdfoundation.org.
n BikeNet Time Trial Series: 6 p.m. Tuesdays from May 21-November. Cyclists can test their fitness during weekly timed rides on a course outside town. Participants must be a member of Laramie BikeNet. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org.
n Wyoming Marathon Races: 7 a.m. May 26 at the Lincoln Monument Rest Area. The oldest continuous marathon in the state also includes a 5k, half-marathon and 50k on mostly dirt and gravel roads. Go to wyomingmarathonraces.weebly.com.
n Summer Fest: May 31-June 1 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. A weekend to celebrate all things outdoors includes a film screening, classes and workshops. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com.
JUNE
n Pilot Hill 25k Classic: 8 a.m. June 1 at Altitude Fitness, 3905 Grand Ave. The oldest footrace in Wyoming takes runners to the top of Pilot Hill and back on two-track roads. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first man and first woman to the top as well as race winners. Go to highplainsharriers.org/PilotHill.
n Gowdy Grinder: 9:30 a.m. June 8 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Now in its 10th year, the mountain bike race includes divisions for beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders. Proceeds will benefit WyoX, Cheyenne’s high school mountain bike team. Go to www.wyohsmtbikeracing.com.
n Laramie Mountain Bike Series: 6 p.m. June 18, June 25, July 9, July 16 and July 23 at the Happy Jack Trailhead. The five-race series is now in its 12th year, with divisions for kids, juniors and beginner, intermediate, advanced and open riders. Go to www.laramieracing.com.
n JackalOpen: June 15 at LaPrele Park. This PDGA event is back for the second year on the park’s redesigned disc golf course, with divisions for amateurs and pros. Go to www.facebook.com/LaramieDiscGolf.
JULY
n Hospice of Laramie Toodeloo 5k: July 13 at the First Street Plaza. Celebrate Laramie Jubilee Days with a jaunt through downtown Laramie. Proceeds will benefit Hospice of Laramie. Go to www.hospiceoflaramie.com.
n Laramie Range Epic: 7:30 a.m. July 27 on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest. Riders have the choice of one or two laps on a 30-mile course, as the classic Laramie Enduro takes on a new name. Go to www.laramierangeepic.com.
AUGUST
n Wild West Relay: Aug. 2-3 from Fort Collins, Colorado, to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Teams of up to 12 runners will cover 200 miles, including a short hop through Albany County. Go to www.rltrelays.com.
n Hike Like A Woman Story Slam: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at Laramie’s Basecamp, 222 S. Second St. Members of the online hiking community for women are planning to gather in person to swap tales of adventures and misadventures in the outdoor realm. Go to www.laramiesbasecamp.com.
n Antelope Dash: 8 a.m. Aug. 24 at Curt Gowdy State Park. Proceeds from the four-mile and eight-mile trail races will benefit Wyoming Conservation Corps. Go to www.antelopedash.org.
SEPTEMBER
n Two Moon 24: Sept. 14-15 at Glendo State Park. During Wyoming’s only 24-hour race, solo riders and teams compete to ride as many laps of the course as possible starting from the park’s Two Moon Campground. Go to www.laramieracing.com.
n Jelm Mountain Run: 9 a.m. Sept. 21 3 miles south of Woods Landing. The 10-mile course goes to the top of Jelm Mountain and back, and proceeds will benefit Albany County Search and Rescue. Go to www.highplainsharriers.org/jelm.
OCTOBER
n Southeast Wyoming Cyclocross Race Series: times and dates to be determined, at LaPrele Park. Riders will navigate a course that includes grass, trail and pavement, plus obstacles, as part of a series of races in Laramie and Cheyenne. Go to se-wyo-cx.blogspot.com.
n Silent Trails Memorial Race: 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Tie City Trailhead. The free race honors members of the 2001 University of Wyoming men’s cross country team. Go to highplainsharriers.org/silenttrails.
NOVEMBER
n Gobble Wobble 5k: 9 a.m. Nov. 16 at Laramie High School, 1710 Boulder Drive. Proceeds will benefit the LHS cross country and track and field teams. Call 721-4420.
