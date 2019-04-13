Shooting restriction now in place on Pole Mountain
The annual shooting restriction on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place through Sept. 10. The discharge of firearms anywhere on the unit is prohibited during the restriction. Licensed hunters who are on the hunt are exempt. The annual order, which has been in place since the late 1990s, was initiated for public safety, as Pole Mountain is one of the busiest recreation areas on the national forest. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
AIS inspection stations now open
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is set to open aquatic invasive species inspection stations Saturday. Station locations include the U.S. Highway 287 Port of Entry in Laramie and the Interstate 80 Port of Entry and Interstate 25 Visitor Center in Cheyenne. All watercraft on Wyoming waters, both motorized and non-motorized, must display a 2019 AIS decal, which are available at license agents or online. During the inspection, inspectors check for an AIS decal and look for mussels, other invasive species, aquatic plants and debris. They also check to make sure water has been drained from the vessel. After each use on Wyoming waters, boats should be dried for at least five days during the summer, 18 days in the spring or fall and three days in the winter. Any watercraft transported into the state from March 1-Nov. 30 must be inspected before launching on a Wyoming water. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov or call (877) WGFD-AIS for more information.
Registration open for amphibian project
Registration is now open for participants to join the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project for the 2019 summer season. Participants are invited to adopt a catchment on nearby public land and survey it once or twice this summer looking and listening for amphibians, and then submit their observations.
Ease of access varies. Observations will be used by a variety of agencies to track amphibian populations. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.