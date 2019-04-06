Shooting restriction now in place on Pole Mountain
The annual shooting restriction on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest is now in place through Sept. 10. The discharge of firearms anywhere on the unit is prohibited during the restriction. Licensed hunters who are on the hunt are exempt. The annual order, which has been in place since the late 1990s, was initiated for public safety. Call the Laramie Ranger District at 745-2300 for more information.
Friday Night Bouldering Series to continue
The University of Wyoming Outdoor Program’s Friday Night Bouldering Series is scheduled to continue from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. The low-key competition, which is open to the community, features new routes for climbers of all abilities. Registration opens at 4 p.m. and participation is limited to the first 75 climbers. All climbers will be part of a raffle drawing. Go to www.uwyo.edu/rec/outdoor-program.
Free screening for climate change film
A free screening of the film “The Human Element” is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Conservation Center. Refreshments will be available starting at 6 p.m.
AIS inspection stations opening
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is planning to open aquatic invasive species inspection stations April 13. Station locations include the U.S. Highway 287 Port of Entry in Laramie and the Interstate 80 Port of Entry and Interstate 25 Visitor Center in Cheyenne. All watercraft on Wyoming waters, both motorized and non-motorized, must display a 2019 AIS decal, which are available at license agents or online.
