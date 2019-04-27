Sierra Club plans aquifer hike
Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter and Albany County Clean Water Advocates are planning a hike along the Casper Aquifer on the east side of Laramie at 9:30 a.m. today. The moderate hike will cover about four miles, led by geologist Bern Hinckley, who will share his knowledge of the Casper Formation, its geological layers and Laramie’s local water. Email cglantz84@hotmail.com for more information or to register.
Purple 5k to support She’s A Runner Girl
Now in its second year, the Purple 5k Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 11 at the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility. Registration is $10 for past participants of She’s A Runner Girl and family members of current and past participants. Registration is $15 for all others and $25 on race day. The race, which takes runners and walkers on a course through campus, is the culminating event for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and esteem-building program for girls in elementary school. Proceeds from the race will support the program’s operating costs. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org for more information or to register.
BikeNet membership drive to include velo swap
Laramie BikeNet’s annual membership drive is scheduled for 4 p.m. today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand. The event is set to include a velo swap from 4-6:30 p.m., food from 5-6:30 p.m. and the Giddyup Film Festival starting at 7 p.m. Used bikes and gear will be for sale during the velo swap, with free entry for shoppers. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org for more information.
New bike race set for Schoolyard Trails
The Schoolyard Scramble, a new mountain bike race organized by the University of Wyoming Cycling Club, is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 4 at the Schoolyard Trails, which sit just east of Laramie. The race features a six-mile loop that riders will complete several times, depending on their division. Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt, with divisions for collegiate and open riders. Go to sites.google.com/view/schoolyard-scramble for for more information.
