Sierra Club plans aquifer hike
Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter and Albany County Clean Water Advocates are planning a hike along the Casper Aquifer on the east side of Laramie at 9:30 a.m. April 27. The moderate hike will cover about four miles, led by biologist Bern Hinckley, who will share his knowledge of the Casper Formation, its geological layers and Laramie’s local water. Email cglantz84@hotmail.com for more information or to register.
BikeNet membership drive to include velo swap
Laramie BikeNet’s annual membership drive is scheduled for 4 p.m. April 27 at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand. The event is set to include a velo swap from 4-6:30 p.m., food from 5-6:30 p.m. and the Giddyup Film Festival starting at 7 p.m. Used bikes and gear will be for sale during the velo swap, with free entry for shoppers. Go to www.laramiebikenet.org for more information.
Purple 5k to support She’s A Runner Girl
Now in its second year, the Purple 5k Run is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 11 at the University of Wyoming Indoor Practice Facility. Registration is $10 for past participants of She’s A Runner Girl and family members of current and past participants. Registration is $15 for all others and $25 on race day. The race, which takes runners and walkers on a course through campus, is the culminating event for She’s A Runner Girl, a running and esteem-building program for girls in elementary school. Proceeds from the race will support the program’s operating costs. Go to www.shesarunnergirl.org for more information or to register.
Students invited to enter photo contest
The Nature Conservancy in Wyoming’s “I Believe in Conservation” student photography contest is now open for submissions. Wyoming students from 14-19 years old are invited to submit photographs showing their connection to nature in four categories: lands, waters, people in nature and wildlife. Cash prizes up to $250 will be awarded, and winning entries will be exhibited around the state and featured in Nature Conservancy publications. The deadline is May 15. Go to nature.org/wystudentphoto for more information or to enter.
Registration open for amphibian project
Registration is now open for participants to join the Rocky Mountain Amphibian Project for the 2019 summer season. Participants are invited to adopt a catchment on nearby public land and survey it once or twice this summer looking and listening for amphibians, and then submit their observations. Ease of access varies. Observations will be used by a variety of agencies to track amphibian populations. Go to www.wyobiodiversity.org for more information.
AIS inspection stations now open
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is set to open aquatic invasive species inspection stations Saturday. Station locations include the U.S. Highway 287 Port of Entry in Laramie and the Interstate 80 Port of Entry and Interstate 25 Visitor Center in Cheyenne. All watercraft on Wyoming waters, both motorized and non-motorized, must display a 2019 AIS decal, which are available at license agents or online. During the inspection, inspectors check for an AIS decal and look for mussels, other invasive species, aquatic plants and debris. They also check to make sure water has been drained from the vessel. After each use on Wyoming waters, boats should be dried for at least five days during the summer, 18 days in the spring or fall and three days in the winter. Any watercraft transported into the state from March 1-Nov. 30 must be inspected before launching on a Wyoming water. Watercraft can also be inspected at a certified inspection location. Go to wgfd.wyo.gov or call (877) WGFD-AIS for more information.
Seasonal rwoad closures now in effect on Pole Mountain
Seasonal road closures on the Pole Mountain Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest are in effect as of Friday and will continue dependent on weather and road conditions. The closure includes all roads on the unit except Interstate 80, Wyoming Highway 210, Forest Road 700 west of Vedauwoo Campground, forest roads 719 and 719.A and the Tie City and Happy Jack parking areas. Signs and gates are in place to identify closed areas, according to a news release. To accommodate non-motorized public access during the closure period, two large parking areas were constructed along Highway 210 at junctions with Vedauwoo Road (F.R. 700) and Blair-Wallis Road (F.R. 707). An annual seasonal road closure was established as part of the Pole Mountain Travel Management decision in 2017. The intent of the closure is to protect roadbeds and natural resources from illegal and off-road motorized use during wet spring conditions. The unit is still open to non-motorized access, and roads will be opened as soon as practical. All motorists should refer to the Pole Mountain Motor Vehicle Use Map for details about designated routes. Go to fs.usda.gov/goto/mbr/mvum/maps.
